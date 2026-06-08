Police Seize 400 Nitrous Oxide Canisters in Bradford Shop Raid

At around 8pm on Friday 5 June, West Yorkshire Police officers spotted men unloading boxes containing suspected nitrous oxide canisters from a van into a shop on Great Horton Road, Bradford. The suspects fled on approach, prompting officers to seize the vehicle and arrest two men as enquiries continue.

Late Evening Sting

The operation unfolded after officers observed suspicious activity near the shop. When challenged, the men quickly ran off, leaving behind the van loaded with more than 400 nitrous oxide canisters, commonly known as laughing gas.

Suspect Arrests Made

Two men were arrested at the scene following the seizure of the van. Police have not yet disclosed their identities or any charges but confirm investigations remain ongoing to determine the full circumstances.

Public Safety Concerns

Authorities warn that the misuse of nitrous oxide poses significant health risks and underline their commitment to cracking down on illegal supply and distribution in the local area. Residents are advised to report any suspicious activity.