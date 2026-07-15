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TEEN CHARGED Boy, 14, charged with terrorism offence over alleged plot to target two south London mosques

Boy, 14, charged with terrorism offence over alleged plot to target two south London mosques

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a terrorism offence following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing London into an alleged extreme right-wing plot to target two mosques in south London.

The teenager was arrested on Thursday, 9 July, at an address in south London after officers investigating a racially aggravated criminal damage incident uncovered material of concern during a search of the property.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a vehicle was damaged in the Sutton area on 20 June.

However, officers later arrested him on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, after discovering documents linked to alleged extreme right-wing terrorism.

Following further enquiries and consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the boy has now been charged with:

  • Engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
  • Racially aggravated criminal damage, relating to damage caused to a car window on or before 20 June.

Alleged plot targeted mosques

Counter Terrorism Policing said the terrorism charge relates to an alleged plan to target two mosques in the Sutton area.

The affected mosques have been informed and are receiving ongoing support and advice from specialist officers.

Police have also been in contact with the victim of the alleged racially aggravated criminal damage.

Investigators stressed there is no wider or enduring threat linked to the case and confirmed they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Community reassurance

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said:

“This is a very serious terrorism charge against a young boy and likely to be highly concerning to the public and the local community.

“We know this will be particularly concerning to the Muslim community and we are working closely with the venues affected to ensure they are kept updated and to provide advice, support and reassurance, and this will continue.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Nick Blackburn, who leads local policing across south London, said officers had increased patrols in the affected areas.

He added:

“We acknowledge that this will be concerning for the local Muslim community and have been working together with our local partners to provide reassurance and support.

“We should not underestimate the cumulative impact of incidents of this nature on the Muslim community.”

He noted the charges come only days after 12 people were arrested over an alleged threat to an Islamic gathering in Suffolk and another man was arrested following an alleged assault outside a mosque in Leyton.

Court appearance

The 14-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 16 July.

Warning over youth radicalisation

Commander Flanagan said the investigation highlights a growing concern over the number of children becoming involved in extremist ideologies.

She said:

“While it is deeply concerning to see someone so young charged with offences of this nature, we are sadly seeing an increasing number of children and young people in our casework.

“We continue to work with partners across policing, education, local authorities and safeguarding agencies to help prevent young people becoming involved in extremist ideologies and criminality.”

Police are urging anyone concerned that a child or young person may be vulnerable to radicalisation to seek support through the ACT Early programme or contact the confidential ACT Early Support Line on 0800 011 3764.

As criminal proceedings are now active, the boy has the right to a fair trial.

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