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BANG OUT OF ORDER Argentina fans interrupt ‘God Save the King’ before England World Cup semi-final

Argentina fans interrupt ‘God Save the King’ before England World Cup semi-final

Tensions between England and Argentina spilt into the stands before kick-off as Argentina supporters interrupted ‘God Save the King’ ahead of the FIFA World Cup semi-final.

The two footballing rivals met in a highly anticipated last-four clash in Atlanta, with the atmosphere inside the stadium already at a fever pitch before a ball had been kicked.

As England’s national anthem was played, sections of the Argentina support began chanting “Whoever doesn’t jump is English”, drowning out parts of the anthem.

The incident prompted a strong reaction on social media, with many England supporters branding the behaviour disrespectful.

One fan wrote: “Argentina fans are a disgrace. This is disgusting.”

Another added: “Argentina fans are disrespectful.”

A third commented: “The way both sets of fans drowned out the national anthems.”

While some criticised the chanting, others viewed it as part of one of international football’s fiercest rivalries.

Shearer: ‘They don’t like each other’

Former England captain Alan Shearer, speaking on BBC commentary, played down the pre-match needle.

He said:

“They don’t like each other, that’s fine.”

England’s clash with Argentina marked one of the most eagerly awaited fixtures of the tournament.

The nations had not met in a World Cup since 2002, while it was their first senior international meeting since 2005.

The match also marked Lionel Messi’s first appearance against England at senior international level.

Historic rivalry

The rivalry between England and Argentina is one of football’s most enduring, fuelled by a series of memorable encounters over the decades, including the infamous 1986 World Cup quarter-final featuring Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal and England’s victory on penalties at the 1998 World Cup.

With a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at stake, emotions were running high both on and off the pitch as supporters from both nations created a hostile atmosphere inside the stadium.

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