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POLICE UPDATE Woman, 40, dies with head injury as murder investigation launched in Bracknell

Woman, 40, dies with head injury as murder investigation launched in Bracknell

  A murder investigation has been launched after a 40-year-old woman died with a head injury at a property in Bracknell. Emergency services were called to an address in Birkdale, Great Hollands, at 6.57am on Wednesday, July 15, following reports that a woman had sustained a serious head injury. Despite the best efforts of paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Major Crime Unit leading investigation

Detectives from Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit are now leading the investigation into the woman’s death. Scene guards remain in place at addresses in Birkdale and Liscombe while specialist officers carry out forensic examinations and further enquiries. Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the woman at this incredibly difficult time. “We are in the early stages of a complex investigation and are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death. “We understand incidents such as this can be concerning for the local community. However, a man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and, at this stage, we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public. “You will continue to see an increased police presence in the area while our enquiries remain ongoing. Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to one of our officers. “I would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances of this incident, either on social media or elsewhere, as this may cause additional distress to those affected and could impact our investigation. “We would like to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist our enquiries, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

Appeal for information

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43260361034. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111. Police are continuing to reassure residents that they do not believe there is any wider threat to the public while the investigation remains ongoing.

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