Woman Airlifted to Hospital with Life-Threatening Injuries After Two-Car Crash on A3072

A woman has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious two-vehicle collision on the A3072 in Devon. Emergency services were called to the A3072 at Hollacombe, between Holsworthy and Brandis Corner, shortly before 4.25pm on Tuesday 14 July following reports of a collision involving a red Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Vauxhall Astra. A 53-year-old local woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was airlifted to hospital for specialist treatment. A 19-year-old local man also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by land ambulance. The next of kin of both casualties have been informed. The road was closed for several hours while officers from Devon & Cornwall Police’s Roads Policing Team carried out a forensic examination of the scene. Police have thanked motorists for their patience while the closure remained in place. Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260184568.