Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

AIRLIFTED Woman Airlifted to Hospital with Life-Threatening Injuries After Two-Car Crash on A3072

Woman Airlifted to Hospital with Life-Threatening Injuries After Two-Car Crash on A3072

A woman has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious two-vehicle collision on the A3072 in Devon. Emergency services were called to the A3072 at Hollacombe, between Holsworthy and Brandis Corner, shortly before 4.25pm on Tuesday 14 July following reports of a collision involving a red Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Vauxhall Astra. A 53-year-old local woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was airlifted to hospital for specialist treatment. A 19-year-old local man also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by land ambulance. The next of kin of both casualties have been informed. The road was closed for several hours while officers from Devon & Cornwall Police’s Roads Policing Team carried out a forensic examination of the scene. Police have thanked motorists for their patience while the closure remained in place. Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260184568.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Collision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
More than half a million households stop paying BBC licence fee as broadcaster warns of financial pressure

CHANGING HABITS More than half a million households stop paying BBC licence fee as broadcaster warns of financial pressure

UK News
Families ‘appalled’ after ambulance staff investigated over alleged access to victims’ medical records

SOUTHPORT DATA BREACH Families ‘appalled’ after ambulance staff investigated over alleged access to victims’ medical records

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing Exeter man Benjamin Kendry

BRING HIM HOME Urgent appeal to find missing Exeter man Benjamin Kendry

UK News
Man released on bail after arrest over unsolved 1989 murder of Southampton jeweller Ricky Haywood

COLD CASE UPDATE Man released on bail after arrest over unsolved 1989 murder of Southampton jeweller Ricky Haywood

UK News
Man in his 60s dies after being struck by car in Wolverhampton as police launch witness appeal

FATAL COLLISION Man in his 60s dies after being struck by car in Wolverhampton as police launch witness appeal

UK News
Police renew appeal after woman dies following A20 collision in Dover

FATAL COLLISION Police renew appeal after woman dies following A20 collision in Dover

UK News
Killer who stabbed stranger 22 times before setting flat ablaze faces life behind bars

LIFE SENTANCE LOOMS Killer who stabbed stranger 22 times before setting flat ablaze faces life behind bars

UK News
Lorry trailer catches fire on A2 near Boughton-under-Blean

HGV BLAZE Lorry trailer catches fire on A2 near Boughton-under-Blean

UK News
Farmer who shot dead teenage burglar during farmhouse break-in will face no criminal charges

FARMER CLEARED Farmer who shot dead teenage burglar during farmhouse break-in will face no criminal charges

UK News
Man found dead in suitcase in Kent park named as Dale Mundell as murder investigation continues

FIRST PICTURE Man found dead in suitcase in Kent park named as Dale Mundell as murder investigation continues

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police release image after man allegedly grabbed by the neck inside Chatham supermarket

SHOP AMBUSH Police release image after man allegedly grabbed by the neck inside Chatham supermarket

UK News
Police release image after man allegedly grabbed by the neck inside Chatham supermarket

Police release image after man allegedly grabbed by the neck inside Chatham supermarket

UK News
Eight men remain in custody after 12 arrested over suspected far-right terror threat to Islamic gathering

TERROR PROBE Eight men remain in custody after 12 arrested over suspected far-right terror threat to Islamic gathering

UK News
Eight men remain in custody after 12 arrested over suspected far-right terror threat to Islamic gathering

Eight men remain in custody after 12 arrested over suspected far-right terror threat to Islamic gathering

UK News
Identical twin brothers, 11, found dead in Spanish river after disappearing while out playing football

TWIN TRAGEDY Identical twin brothers, 11, found dead in Spanish river after disappearing while out playing football

UK News
Identical twin brothers, 11, found dead in Spanish river after disappearing while out playing football

Identical twin brothers, 11, found dead in Spanish river after disappearing while out playing football

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Rapper Boosie Badazz sues lobbying firm after allegedly paying $600,000 in bid for Trump pardon

TRUMP PARDON Rapper Boosie Badazz sues lobbying firm after allegedly paying $600,000 in bid for Trump pardon

UK News
Rapper Boosie Badazz sues lobbying firm after allegedly paying $600,000 in bid for Trump pardon

Rapper Boosie Badazz sues lobbying firm after allegedly paying $600,000 in bid for Trump pardon

UK News
Rising lawyer convicted of helping gangster track down rival after assassination attempt

BARRISTER GUILTY Rising lawyer convicted of helping gangster track down rival after assassination attempt

UK News
Rising lawyer convicted of helping gangster track down rival after assassination attempt

Rising lawyer convicted of helping gangster track down rival after assassination attempt

UK News
Man Charged After Peacehaven Collision Investigation

PEACEHAVEN COLLISION Man Charged After Peacehaven Collision Investigation

UK News
Man Charged After Peacehaven Collision Investigation

Man Charged After Peacehaven Collision Investigation

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police release CCTV appeal after attempted robbery in Bedford

ROBBERY ATTEMPT Police release CCTV appeal after attempted robbery in Bedford

UK News
Police release CCTV appeal after attempted robbery in Bedford

Police release CCTV appeal after attempted robbery in Bedford

UK News
Senior Met Police officer dismissed for abusing position of power over junior colleague

PICTURED Senior Met Police officer dismissed for abusing position of power over junior colleague

UK News
Senior Met Police officer dismissed for abusing position of power over junior colleague

Senior Met Police officer dismissed for abusing position of power over junior colleague

UK News
Westfield buys Whitgift Centre freehold in £31.5 million deal to unlock Croydon regeneration

DONE DEAL Westfield buys Whitgift Centre freehold in £31.5 million deal to unlock Croydon regeneration

UK News
Westfield buys Whitgift Centre freehold in £31.5 million deal to unlock Croydon regeneration

Westfield buys Whitgift Centre freehold in £31.5 million deal to unlock Croydon regeneration

UK News
Watch Live