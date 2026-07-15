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GOODBYE Starmer receives standing ovation during emotional final PMQs as he bids farewell

Starmer receives standing ovation during emotional final PMQs as he bids farewell

Sir Keir Starmer received a standing ovation from Labour MPs during his final Prime Minister’s Questions as he delivered an emotional farewell speech in the House of Commons. The outgoing Prime Minister reflected on his time in office, telling MPs he believed he was leaving the country “in a better place than I found it” as he thanked colleagues, civil servants and supporters for their service. In an emotional conclusion to his final appearance at the dispatch box, Sir Keir paid tribute to his family, who watched from the public gallery. He said: “To my wife and children, I love you. Goodbye.” His wife, Victoria Starmer, and their children were present in the Commons to witness the moment, as MPs from the Labour benches rose to applaud the Prime Minister.

Emotional scenes in the Commons

There were emotional scenes across the chamber as Sir Keir delivered his closing remarks. Chancellor Rachel Reeves appeared tearful as she sat alongside the Prime Minister on the Government front bench during the final session of Prime Minister’s Questions. Sir Keir also thanked MPs from across the House, saying he was proud of what had been achieved during his time as Prime Minister.

End of an era

Sir Keir became Leader of the Labour Party in 2020 before leading the party to a decisive General Election victory in 2024, bringing an end to 14 years of Conservative government. His final PMQs marked the conclusion of his appearances answering questions from MPs at the dispatch box, closing a significant chapter in his political career. The Commons chamber fell silent as Sir Keir concluded his farewell before receiving a prolonged standing ovation from Labour MPs, bringing his final Prime Minister’s Questions to an emotional close.

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