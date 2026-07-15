England knocked out of World Cup after Argentina stage dramatic late comeback to reach final

England’s hopes of ending 60 years of World Cup hurt are over after Argentina scored twice in the closing stages to claim a dramatic 2-1 victory and book their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final. The Three Lions looked to be on course for a famous win after Anthony Gordon fired Thomas Tuchel’s side ahead early in the second half during the semi-final in Atlanta. However, the defending world champions mounted a relentless late fightback, with Enzo Fernández equalising five minutes from time before substitute Lautaro Martínez headed home a stoppage-time winner to break English hearts.

England’s lead slips away

After a tightly contested opening half, England broke the deadlock ten minutes after the restart when Gordon found the net to spark celebrations among thousands of travelling supporters. But Argentina, inspired by captain Lionel Messi, steadily increased the pressure as the match entered its closing stages. Fernández levelled the scores with just minutes remaining before Martínez rose to meet a cross from Messi deep into added time to send Argentina through.

World champions march on

The victory sees Argentina progress to Sunday’s World Cup final, where they will face Spain in New Jersey as they bid to become the first nation in more than six decades to successfully defend the World Cup. For England, the defeat means the wait for a second World Cup triumph stretches beyond 60 years, with the country’s only success remaining the famous victory on home soil in 1966.

Late pressure not enough

England pushed desperately for an equaliser during the closing minutes of the nine minutes of added time. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford even ventured out of his own penalty area as England threw everything forward in search of a dramatic leveller. Despite the late pressure, Argentina held firm to secure victory and end England’s hopes of lifting the trophy. The result brings England’s World Cup campaign to a painful end, while Argentina move one step closer to retaining their status as world champions.