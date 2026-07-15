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SKY SCRIBBLE Pilot spells out “I’m bored” in the sky during flight from Liverpool Airport

Pilot spells out “I’m bored” in the sky during flight from Liverpool Airport

A pilot appears to have had a little fun while in the cockpit by spelling out “I’m bored” in the sky during a flight over north-west England. The unusual flight path was recorded on Saturday after the aircraft took off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport before flying over the River Dee. Instead of following a conventional route, the pilot manoeuvred the aircraft to trace out the words “I’m bored”, creating a message clearly visible on flight tracking websites such as Flightradar24. The eye-catching route quickly attracted attention online after aviation enthusiasts spotted the unusual pattern. Following the airborne artwork, the aircraft returned safely to Liverpool Airport, where it landed shortly afterwards. While the flight path may have amused social media users, there has been no suggestion that safety was compromised, and pilots carrying out training, calibration or positioning flights will often have greater flexibility in the routes they fly. The identity of the pilot and the purpose of the flight have not been confirmed. The amusing aerial message has since gone viral, with many joking that it may be one of the most relatable things ever written from the cockpit. ✈️

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