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SERIAL BURGLAR JAILED Prolific burglar who targeted homes across southern England during two-year crime spree jailed for 10 years

Prolific burglar who targeted homes across southern England during two-year crime spree jailed for 10 years

A prolific burglar who police believe travelled to the UK each winter to target homes across southern England has been jailed for 10 years following a complex investigation spanning three years.

Gledis Uka, 30, an Albanian national of no fixed address, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday, 14 July, after admitting a series of burglary offences linked to properties across the south of England.

Trail of destruction across Kent

The investigation began in December 2023, when Kent Police received reports of two burglaries in Edenbridge.

In both cases, windows and doors had been smashed to gain entry before jewellery and other valuables were stolen.

Investigators recovered blood left at both crime scenes, which became a crucial piece of forensic evidence.

Over the following two years, through to November 2025, detectives investigated a series of similar burglaries in Edenbridge and Sevenoaks, where offenders again forced entry by smashing windows and doors before stealing property.

Blood recovered from multiple scenes helped officers link the offences together.

Crime spree across southern England

As enquiries progressed, investigators established that the offending stretched far beyond Kent.

Homes in Berkshire, Bristol, Buckinghamshire, Essex, London, Suffolk and Surrey were also targeted using the same method.

Police identified a pattern to the offending, believing Uka travelled to England each year between October and January, carrying out a series of burglaries before leaving the country until the following winter.

Arrest and conviction

On 30 January 2026, Kent Police officers arrested Uka in Essex.

The following day he was charged with 33 offences connected to burglaries across southern England.

Uka later pleaded guilty to 19 offences, a plea accepted by the prosecution. Two further offences were taken into consideration, while the remaining charges will remain on file.

He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.

Victims left traumatised

Detective Constable Celia King said:

“This was a complex investigation which highlights the perseverance and dedication of officers over three years.

“Due to the time periods between each of the burglaries and the different locations, it was a thorough process to ensure we were able to officially connect them, via our forensic evidence, and link them to one person – Uka.

“Once he was identified, there were further complexities to track him down as he was only believed to be carrying out the spate of crimes in England during the winter months.”

She added:

“Uka had no remorse for his victims, smashing his way into the properties and leaving a mess before stealing sentimental items.

“In one of the burglaries, the victim was at home as he broke in, which would have been a terrifying ordeal for them.

“I’d like to thank the victims, from all over the country, for their support throughout this investigation and the other police forces for their assistance.

“I’m glad to see him behind bars and that years of hard work has paid off.”

Kent Police said the case demonstrates the importance of forensic evidence and cross-force cooperation in bringing prolific offenders to justice.

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