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TRIBUTES PAID Father-of-three who came to UK for better life dies in Southampton cycling collision

Father-of-three who came to UK for better life dies in Southampton cycling collision

  Tributes have been paid to a father-of-three who had travelled to the UK just weeks earlier in search of a better future for his family before he was killed in a collision while cycling home. Alexandru Cosmin Oprea, 37, died after his Allegro electric pedal cycle was involved in a collision with a white Mercedes on the A3057 Romsey Road, Southampton, at around 8.16pm on Wednesday 8 July. The Romanian national, known to family and friends as Alex, had arrived in England just three weeks before the tragedy in the hope of earning a better living for his wife and three children.

‘A loving, generous and selfless man’

Paying tribute, his devastated family described Alex as a devoted husband, father, son and brother whose death has left an irreplaceable void. They said: “A father, a husband, a son and a brother has left this world, carrying in his heart a deep longing for home. “It is an unimaginable tragedy that has left behind a grieving family, three children without their father and a void that can never be filled.” Originally from Timișoara, Romania, Alex had previously worked as a bodyguard and security officer before travelling to the UK. His family said he had made the difficult decision to leave home in order to provide a brighter future for those he loved. “He had travelled to England only three weeks earlier in search of better-paid work, hoping to provide a brighter, more secure future for the people he loved most,” they said.

Passion for boxing and family

Alex was passionate about sport, particularly boxing, and had shared that love with his 15-year-old son, David. His family said: “When words can no longer ease the pain, sport becomes silence, discipline and a promise. “For Alex, the boxing ring and the gym were never just places to train – they were places where character was built, where courage was forged and where he learned to rise every time life knocked him down.” They described his wife, Simona, and their children – David, 15, Ștefania, nine, and four-year-old Matei – as the centre of his world. “His beloved daughter, Ștefania, will forever cherish the memory of running into her father’s arms every time he came home. “Little Matei will continue to ask, with the innocence only a child can have, ‘Where is Daddy?’ “Father and son shared training sessions, dreams and those meaningful handshakes that said without words, ‘I’m proud of you, my champion.’ “You will remain forever in our hearts, dear Alex. May God grant you eternal rest.”

Police investigation continues

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary continues to investigate the collision. A 40-year-old Southampton man, who was driving the Mercedes, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving. He has since been released on bail until 9 October while enquiries continue. Police continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward.

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