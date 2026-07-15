Man arrested over alleged social media threat to shoot Nigel Farage

A man has been arrested on suspicion of making an alleged online threat to shoot Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. The Metropolitan Police confirmed a man in his 20s was arrested in south London on Tuesday on suspicion of sending threatening communications to a Member of Parliament. He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Investigation linked to social media post

The investigation relates to a post made on X which was reported to police on 8 May, the day after this year’s local and mayoral elections. The Metropolitan Police’s Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team informed Mr Farage of the arrest on Wednesday.

Farage responds

Responding to the development, Mr Farage said:

“This is the first time the police have ever proactively acted on a social media post, and I hope they are looking at the other three or four hundred similar posts from this year alone.”

Security concerns

The arrest comes just six days after the death of Reform UK spokesperson Ann Widdecombe, who was killed at her home in Devon. Police have not suggested there is any connection between the two incidents. Earlier on Wednesday, Reform UK’s Home Affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf said the party would introduce 24-hour security protection for all MPs if it formed the next government. He said Mr Farage:

“Lives his life under the ever-present threat of mortal danger,”

and added that those who questioned the need for enhanced security for MPs “should stop”.

Enquiries ongoing

The Metropolitan Police said its investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been brought, and the man remains on bail pending further enquiries.