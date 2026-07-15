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M6 POLICE PURSUIT Driver arrested after Mercedes Sprinter fails to stop on M6 before police pursuit

Driver arrested after Mercedes Sprinter fails to stop on M6 before police pursuit

A driver has been arrested after allegedly failing to stop for police during a pursuit on the M6 in Staffordshire. Officers from Staffordshire Police’s Road Crime Team attempted to stop a Mercedes Sprinter on the motorway, but the vehicle failed to pull over, prompting a pursuit. The chase began near junction 14 of the M6 and continued north before coming to an end just beyond junction 15, where officers brought the van to a stop.

Driver arrested

The driver was arrested on suspicion of:

  • Failing to stop for police;
  • Dangerous driving; and
  • Driving without insurance.

He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

‘Van had no brakes’ claim rejected

Following his arrest, the driver reportedly claimed he had been unable to stop because the van had no brakes. However, officers later examined the vehicle and found its braking system to be fully operational. Staffordshire Police said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

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