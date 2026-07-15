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SEWAGE TREATMENT WARNING Environment Agency tells South West Water to deliver proper sewage treatment for Isles of Scilly

Environment Agency tells South West Water to deliver proper sewage treatment for Isles of Scilly

The Environment Agency has told South West Water it must deliver sewage treatment that meets legal and environmental standards on the Isles of Scilly, as the company seeks permission for a new wastewater discharge system. South West Water has applied for an environmental permit to install a new long sea outfall pipe and a fine screening system designed to remove larger and smaller solids before treated wastewater is discharged into coastal waters. The proposal would replace an existing outfall on another part of the island, which currently releases partially treated wastewater.

Agency insists on higher treatment standards

The Environment Agency has reminded the water company of its commitment to provide a solution that complies with environmental legislation and Government policy. The regulator said this would normally require secondary sewage treatment – a biological process that breaks down organic matter after primary treatment and screening – rather than relying solely on screening before discharge. Clarissa Newell, of the Environment Agency, said:

“We recognise South West Water must improve wastewater infrastructure on the Isles of Scilly; a community where the economy relies on the quality of the environment, and with logistical challenges for engineering works.

“Our position reflects Government policy that any coastal discharges serving communities with over 2,000 people need secondary treatment.

“The outfall and screen application will now be reviewed in line with the Environment Agency permitting process, including public consultation.

“However, the responsibility is still on South West Water to make a robust case for an alternative approach to secondary treatment.”

Public consultation planned

The Environment Agency said the permit application will only be formally accepted once all the required information has been submitted. Once validated, a public consultation will begin within 30 working days, allowing residents and interested organisations to comment on the proposals. If the application is deemed to be of High Public Interest, the consultation period could be extended, with additional public engagement and, if necessary, further consultation on draft decision documents.

2027 deadline

South West Water inherited responsibility for the Isles of Scilly wastewater system from the Council of the Isles of Scilly in 2020. The company is legally responsible for bringing the infrastructure up to the required standards and has been given a revised deadline of 30 September 2027 to complete the work. The Environment Agency said it will carefully assess South West Water’s application before deciding whether the proposed discharge arrangements meet the required legal and environmental standards.

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