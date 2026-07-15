A man has been jailed for 20 years after attempting to murder his partner during what police described as a “brutal and sustained attack” in North Somerset. James Stock, 40, of Clevedon, was sentenced on Wednesday after being convicted of the attempted murder of Caroline Goddard following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Victim made desperate 999 call

The attack took place at a property in Kewstoke, near Weston-super-Mare, during the early hours of 27 July 2025. At around 3.20am, Caroline managed to call 999, telling the emergency operator that Stock was trying to kill her. Avon and Somerset Police said Stock repeatedly tried to strangle her during an assault lasting around 45 minutes, including while she remained on the phone to the call handler. The violence could be heard throughout the emergency call. When officers arrived at the address, they found Caroline unconscious on the ground. She was rushed to hospital suffering multiple injuries, including a fractured nose, swelling to her neck, a badly bruised and swollen eye, and extensive bruising to her face, arms and legs.

‘I feared he would kill me’

In a victim impact statement, Caroline described the devastating impact the attack has had on her life. She said:

“After the attack occurred, I could not look in the mirror. I did not recognise my own reflection, I was bruised and swollen.

“I have constant fear that James is released from custody and he tries to kill me again.

“I have been really struggling, not being able to sleep, and am constantly anxious.”

Previous assault admitted

Following his arrest, police said Stock told officers he believed he was responsible for what had happened. During interview, he answered “no comment” to questions about the attack but buried his head in his hands when detectives played the recording of Caroline’s 999 call. Stock admitted intentional strangulation but denied attempted murder. A jury found him guilty of attempted murder following a trial in April. He also admitted assault by beating in relation to a separate attack on Caroline one month before the attempted murder.

Police praise victim’s courage

Detective Constable Olivia Stewart, of Avon and Somerset Police, said:

“James Stock carried out a brutal and sustained attack on Caroline and left her with significant injuries.

“The 999 call is truly harrowing and leaves people in no doubt how aggressively Stock attacked her and on another day he could have killed her.

“This was not the first time he had assaulted her, and the public is much safer with him behind bars.”

She praised Caroline for her bravery in reporting the abuse and supporting the investigation, adding that she hoped sharing her experience would encourage other victims of domestic abuse to seek help.

Support available

Avon and Somerset Police reminded anyone experiencing domestic abuse that support is available and urged victims to report offences, stressing that everyone has the right to live free from violence and abuse.