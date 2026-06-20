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ANIMAL ATTACK Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Crocodile Enclosure at Cambridgeshire Zoo

Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Crocodile Enclosure at Cambridgeshire Zoo

Cambridgeshire police are investigating after a three-year-old boy was thrown into a crocodile enclosure at Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo near Huntingdon on Thursday afternoon. The boy suffered serious injuries from the crocodile attack and is now in critical but stable condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital. The incident involved a vulnerable 30-year-old man under police scrutiny and carers linked to the man.

Carers Under Investigation

Cambridgeshire Constabulary is assessing the role of two carers responsible for the vulnerable man who threw the child into the crocodile pit. Neither carer has been arrested, and their identities remain undisclosed as inquiries continue.

Brave Zoo Rescue

Tracey Johnson, 55, co-owner of the zoo, courageously entered the crocodile enclosure and pulled the boy to safety. The child was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

Suspect Arrested And Released

The 30-year-old man, not previously known to the child, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but was later released on bail. Police deemed him unfit for an interview, with bail set until 18 September.

Ongoing Police Inquiry

Detective Inspector Verity McCann confirmed that investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. Specialist officers are supporting the boy and his family, while police have urged the public to avoid speculation.

Community Response

Local MP Ben Obese-Jecty expressed sympathy for the family and stated police are treating the case as critical. Neighbours hailed Tracey Johnson a hero for her swift and brave actions in rescuing the child.

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