Tesco to close more than 2,000 stores early if England reach FIFA World Cup final

Tesco has announced plans to close more than 2,000 stores early on Sunday evening if England reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, allowing thousands of staff to watch the match with family and friends. The supermarket giant confirmed that all Tesco Express stores across England will shut at 7.30pm on Sunday, 19 July, instead of their usual closing times of 10pm or 11pm, should the Three Lions secure a place in the final.

Staff to receive full pay

Tesco said colleagues affected by the earlier closures will still receive their full pay for the scheduled hours despite leaving work early. The company added that its larger supermarkets in England will already be closed by the time the match kicks off and will reopen as normal the following morning.

Online services to continue

Despite the early closures, Tesco confirmed customers will still be able to place Whoosh rapid grocery delivery orders until 11pm. Any online grocery deliveries already booked for Sunday evening will also continue as planned.

‘A special occasion for colleagues’

Kevin Tindall, Tesco’s Managing Director for UK Operations, said the retailer wanted staff to be able to enjoy what could be a historic sporting occasion. He said:

“We can appreciate just how much this would mean to so many of our colleagues.

“If England makes it through to the final, we will close our Express stores across England in time for all colleagues to be able to celebrate with their family and friends.”

Only if England qualify

Tesco stressed that the early closure plans will only come into effect if England win their World Cup semi-final and progress to Sunday’s final. If the Three Lions fail to qualify, all Tesco stores will continue to operate their normal trading hours.