Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

WORLD CUP FINAL Tesco to close more than 2,000 stores early if England reach FIFA World Cup final

Tesco to close more than 2,000 stores early if England reach FIFA World Cup final

Tesco has announced plans to close more than 2,000 stores early on Sunday evening if England reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, allowing thousands of staff to watch the match with family and friends. The supermarket giant confirmed that all Tesco Express stores across England will shut at 7.30pm on Sunday, 19 July, instead of their usual closing times of 10pm or 11pm, should the Three Lions secure a place in the final.

Staff to receive full pay

Tesco said colleagues affected by the earlier closures will still receive their full pay for the scheduled hours despite leaving work early. The company added that its larger supermarkets in England will already be closed by the time the match kicks off and will reopen as normal the following morning.

Online services to continue

Despite the early closures, Tesco confirmed customers will still be able to place Whoosh rapid grocery delivery orders until 11pm. Any online grocery deliveries already booked for Sunday evening will also continue as planned.

‘A special occasion for colleagues’

Kevin Tindall, Tesco’s Managing Director for UK Operations, said the retailer wanted staff to be able to enjoy what could be a historic sporting occasion. He said:

“We can appreciate just how much this would mean to so many of our colleagues.

“If England makes it through to the final, we will close our Express stores across England in time for all colleagues to be able to celebrate with their family and friends.”

Only if England qualify

Tesco stressed that the early closure plans will only come into effect if England win their World Cup semi-final and progress to Sunday’s final. If the Three Lions fail to qualify, all Tesco stores will continue to operate their normal trading hours.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man stabbed to death near Hackney school named as police hunt two suspects

HACKNEY VICTIM NAMED Man stabbed to death near Hackney school named as police hunt two suspects

UK News
The Rise of Chris Wood: How New Zealand’s Captain Became a Global Football Star

The Rise of Chris Wood: How New Zealand’s Captain Became a Global Football Star

UK News
Ilford teenager convicted of terrorism offences after offering cyber support to extremist groups

CYBER TERROR CONVICTION Ilford teenager convicted of terrorism offences after offering cyber support to extremist groups

UK News
Murder Investigation Launched After Woman Found Dead in Bracknell

MURDER PROBE Murder Investigation Launched After Woman Found Dead in Bracknell

UK News
Business partner jailed for life after fatal hunting knife attack in New Cross

LIFE SENTANCE Business partner jailed for life after fatal hunting knife attack in New Cross

UK News
BTP release CCTV images after woman attacked on Bakerloo Line train

ATTEMPTED RAPE BTP release CCTV images after woman attacked on Bakerloo Line train

UK News
Police release CCTV appeal after attempted robbery in Bedford

ROBBERY ATTEMPT Police release CCTV appeal after attempted robbery in Bedford

UK News
Senior Met Police officer dismissed for abusing position of power over junior colleague

PICTURED Senior Met Police officer dismissed for abusing position of power over junior colleague

UK News
Westfield buys Whitgift Centre freehold in £31.5 million deal to unlock Croydon regeneration

DONE DEAL Westfield buys Whitgift Centre freehold in £31.5 million deal to unlock Croydon regeneration

UK News
Shabana Mahmood emerges as frontrunner for Chancellor as Andy Burnham prepares to enter No.10

FRONT RUNNER Shabana Mahmood emerges as frontrunner for Chancellor as Andy Burnham prepares to enter No.10

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Mother and two young children die in triple drowning at popular Spanish beauty spot

FAMILY TRAGEDY Mother and two young children die in triple drowning at popular Spanish beauty spot

UK News
Mother and two young children die in triple drowning at popular Spanish beauty spot

Mother and two young children die in triple drowning at popular Spanish beauty spot

UK News
Eight men charged with rape and child sexual abuse offences following decades-long grooming investigation

HISTORIC ABUSE CHARGES Eight men charged with rape and child sexual abuse offences following decades-long grooming investigation

UK News
Eight men charged with rape and child sexual abuse offences following decades-long grooming investigation

Eight men charged with rape and child sexual abuse offences following decades-long grooming investigation

UK News
Government Unveils Measures to Secure Future of Dartmoor’s Iconic Ponies

Government Unveils Measures to Secure Future of Dartmoor’s Iconic Ponies

UK News
Government Unveils Measures to Secure Future of Dartmoor’s Iconic Ponies

Government Unveils Measures to Secure Future of Dartmoor’s Iconic Ponies

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

ATTEMPT MURDER SENTANCE Man jailed for 20 years after brutal attempt to murder partner during 45-minute attack

UK News

Man jailed for 20 years after brutal attempt to murder partner during 45-minute attack

UK News
Police release images after man allegedly assaulted in Ashford town centre

CCTV APPEAL Police release images after man allegedly assaulted in Ashford town centre

UK News
Police release images after man allegedly assaulted in Ashford town centre

Police release images after man allegedly assaulted in Ashford town centre

UK News
Driver arrested after Mercedes Sprinter fails to stop on M6 before police pursuit

M6 POLICE PURSUIT Driver arrested after Mercedes Sprinter fails to stop on M6 before police pursuit

UK News
Driver arrested after Mercedes Sprinter fails to stop on M6 before police pursuit

Driver arrested after Mercedes Sprinter fails to stop on M6 before police pursuit

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Tesco to close more than 2,000 stores early if England reach FIFA World Cup final

WORLD CUP FINAL Tesco to close more than 2,000 stores early if England reach FIFA World Cup final

UK News
Tesco to close more than 2,000 stores early if England reach FIFA World Cup final

Tesco to close more than 2,000 stores early if England reach FIFA World Cup final

UK News
Woman, 40, dies with head injury as murder investigation launched in Bracknell

POLICE UPDATE Woman, 40, dies with head injury as murder investigation launched in Bracknell

UK News
Woman, 40, dies with head injury as murder investigation launched in Bracknell

Woman, 40, dies with head injury as murder investigation launched in Bracknell

UK News
Environment Agency tells South West Water to deliver proper sewage treatment for Isles of Scilly

SEWAGE TREATMENT WARNING Environment Agency tells South West Water to deliver proper sewage treatment for Isles of Scilly

UK News
Environment Agency tells South West Water to deliver proper sewage treatment for Isles of Scilly

Environment Agency tells South West Water to deliver proper sewage treatment for Isles of Scilly

UK News
Watch Live