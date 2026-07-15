ITV Chef’s Husband Shot Dead During Phone Robbery in Ghana

Parveen ‘The Spice Queen’ pays emotional tribute to husband of 38 years after revealing tragic loss

The husband of ITV chef Parveen Ashraf, better known as Parveen the Spice Queen, has been pictured after the television cook revealed he was shot dead during a robbery in Ghana. Ashraf Qamar Parvez, 68, from Ilford, east London, was killed after confronting armed robbers who attempted to steal his mobile phone in the city of Tema. According to authorities in Ghana, Mr Parvez was shot in the heart after trying to stop the thieves, who were armed and travelling on motorbikes. He was rushed to Tema General Hospital but tragically died from his injuries the same day.

Chef reveals tragedy six months later

The fatal shooting happened on 7 November 2025, but Parveen only recently shared the devastating news publicly after taking an extended break from television and social media. In an emotional video posted online, the chef explained why she had disappeared from the public eye. Fighting back tears, she said:

“Hi everyone, it is Parveen the Spice Queen – but I am not even sure if I am still her.

“I had a personal tragedy and I lost my husband about six months ago.

“Those that have lost somebody, you will know how painful this is.”

She added:

“I feel he wouldn’t want me to wallow in self-pity so I am going to try and get back to work and posting videos and recipes.”

Heartfelt tribute

Parveen later shared a series of photographs celebrating their 38-year marriage, including images from their wedding and family life together. The tribute was accompanied by the 1978 Genesis song Follow You Follow Me. She wrote:

“I always told him that wherever he was, I would follow him – and I did.

“He is now in a different realm and I will follow him there too.

“Rest in peace my darling handsome, stubborn, witty, intelligent husband.”

Foreign Office supporting family

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed officials were assisting the family. They said:

“We are supporting the family of a man who has died in Ghana.”

Investigation continues

Authorities in Ghana said the shooting was carried out by one of a group of six suspects, who fled the scene on motorcycles following the robbery. An investigation into the killing remains ongoing. Parveen found national recognition through her ITV cooking series Parveen’s Indian Kitchen and has built a large following through her television appearances and online recipe videos. The chef said she now hopes to gradually return to work while continuing to grieve the loss of her husband.