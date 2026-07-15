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FIND PAMELA Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Maidstone Woman Last Seen Driving Black Ford

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Maidstone Woman Last Seen Driving Black Ford

Kent Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing woman from Maidstone amid growing concerns for her welfare. Pamela Clayton, 43, was last seen at around 7.45pm on Wednesday 15 July driving her black Ford five-door saloon on London Road, Allington. She is described as being of mixed ethnicity, approximately 5ft 11in tall, with black afro hair. When last seen, Pamela was wearing a dark-coloured top, jeans and open-toe sandals. Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone who has seen Pamela or her vehicle to come forward. Anyone with critical information about Pamela’s whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 15-1672. Anyone with other information that may assist the search is urged to contact Kent Police by calling 101 or via the live chat service on the Kent Police website.

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