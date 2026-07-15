Special Constable threatened with knife while chasing suspected stolen motorcycle rider in Swindon

Wiltshire Police have launched an appeal to identify a suspect after a Special Constable was threatened with a knife while attempting to stop a man riding a suspected stolen motorcycle in Swindon. The incident happened at around 7pm on Tuesday, 14 July, as officers from the Special Constabulary were carrying out proactive foot patrols in the St Andrews Ridge area following repeated reports of illegal e-bikes being ridden in the neighbourhood.

Foot chase ends with knife threat

While patrolling Lady Lane, near Dovedale, officers spotted a motorcycle being ridden along a public footpath. When the rider noticed the officers, he stopped, got off the motorcycle and ran away on foot. During the ensuing foot chase, police say the suspect produced a knife and pointed it at one of the pursuing officers before managing to escape.

Stolen motorcycle recovered

Officers later seized the motorcycle, which has since been confirmed as stolen. Despite recovering the bike, the suspect remains outstanding and enquiries are continuing to identify and locate him. Wiltshire Police have released an image of the suspect and are appealing for witnesses or anyone who recognises him to come forward.

‘The public will be as disgusted as I am’

Swindon Neighbourhood Inspector Joe Senior praised the actions of the volunteer officers involved. He said:

“Our Special Constabulary are volunteer officers who do an incredible job supporting front line policing.

“In this case they were targeting anti-social behaviour and criminality which the community have identified as a priority, and I am sure the public will be as disgusted as I am to see someone threatening them with a knife.”

Appeal for information

Anyone who recognises the suspect, witnessed the incident, or has information which could assist the investigation is urged to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting reference 54260084772. The investigation remains ongoing.