Police release image after teenager injured in Gillingham e-scooter collision

Kent Police have released a CCTV image as part of an investigation into a collision involving an e-scooter and a pedestrian in Gillingham. Officers were called to Mill Road at around 4.30pm on Sunday, 28 June, following reports that an e-scooter had collided with a pedestrian. The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to a local hospital for treatment after suffering a leg injury. Police said the teenager’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

CCTV image released

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. As part of their enquiries, officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to assist with the investigation.

Appeal for information

Kent Police are urging anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who has information about the incident, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/104076/26. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by using its online reporting form.