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BRING HIM HOME Missing Maidstone Man Last Seen Near Shopping Village

Missing Maidstone Man Last Seen Near Shopping Village

are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 22-year-old man from Maidstone. Max Ellis was last seen near Newnham Court Shopping Village at around 8pm on Wednesday 15 July. He is described as being of medium build with blonde hair and grey eyes. When he was last seen, Max was wearing a black shirt, black trousers and a grey jacket. Kent Police are urging anyone who has seen Max or knows where he may be to get in touch immediately. Anyone with critical information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting reference 15-1526. Anyone with other information can contact Kent Police on 101 or via the live chat service on the Kent Police website.

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