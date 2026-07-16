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MULTIPLE AWARD WINS RAC Bristol named South West Contact Centre of the Year for third consecutive year

RAC Bristol named South West Contact Centre of the Year for third consecutive year

The RAC has been crowned South West Contact Centre of the Year for the third year running, with its Bristol-based operation also receiving top honours for its innovative use of artificial intelligence. The RAC’s contact centre, based in Bradley Stoke, Bristol, secured the prestigious title at the South West Contact Centre Forum (SWCCF) Annual Awards, held at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Bristol City Centre. The centre handles hundreds of thousands of calls each year from RAC members and was recognised for delivering outstanding customer service.

AI recognised for improving customer service

In addition to retaining its Contact Centre of the Year title, the RAC also won the inaugural Best Use of AI award. The new category celebrates organisations that have adopted artificial intelligence in a practical and responsible way to improve customer outcomes, employee performance and operational efficiency. The RAC’s AI-powered Call Coach system reviews customer conversations and provides personalised coaching and feedback to staff, helping advisers improve the service they provide to members. Consumer Division Chief Executive Andy Baker said:

“To win the ‘Contact Centre of the Year’ award three years in a row is a tremendous achievement.

“We’re also very proud to have won the AI award, a terrific result for our technology and Sales Ops teams who have worked incredibly hard to deliver the best service, learning to embrace new technology to improve efficiency and make sure our members are well looked after.”

Multiple award wins

The RAC also received the Best Business Improvement Strategy award in recognition of sustained commercial improvement across the business. Meanwhile, Maia Shermer, a team manager at the contact centre, was named Coach of the Year for demonstrating exceptional leadership and helping colleagues develop their skills. Interim Head of Service, Retention and Renewals Rachel Webb was also shortlisted for the Contact Centre Manager of the Year award, recognising her leadership and commitment to delivering excellent customer service.

Industry recognition

The South West Contact Centre Forum Awards are regarded as one of the region’s leading customer service accolades, celebrating organisations that demonstrate the highest standards in contact centre performance. Jane Thomas, Managing Director of the South West Contact Centre Forum, congratulated the RAC on its continued success. She said:

“Congratulations must go to everyone at the RAC who has worked so hard to make the contact centre one of the best in the region.

“This is an outstanding achievement which only a few companies have achieved in the 18 years of the SWCCF Annual Awards.”

The latest awards mark another significant milestone for the RAC as it continues to invest in technology and staff development to enhance the experience of its millions of members across the UK.

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