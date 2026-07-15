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EBBSFLEET VALLEY STABBING Man taken to hospital after being stabbed and sprayed with unknown substance in Ebbsfleet Valley

Man taken to hospital after being stabbed and sprayed with unknown substance in Ebbsfleet Valley

A man has been taken to hospital after he was reportedly stabbed and sprayed with an unknown substance in Ebbsfleet Valley, prompting a police investigation. Kent Police were called at 12.57pm on Wednesday, 15 July, following reports that a man had sustained injuries in Talbot Lane. Officers attended the scene and found the victim suffering injuries to his arm consistent with two stab wounds. Police said he had also been sprayed in the face with an unknown substance. The injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Co-op closed during police investigation

Following the incident, the victim sought assistance at the nearby Co-op, which was temporarily closed while officers carried out enquiries. Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as detectives continue their investigation.

No arrests made

Kent Police confirmed an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. No arrests have been made at this stage. A local representative said the incident would naturally come as a shock to the community and urged residents to allow officers the time and space needed to carry out their enquiries. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Kent Police.

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Topics :Crime

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