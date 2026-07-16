Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

EATERY BLAZE PROBE Restaurant Fire Rips Through Building in Clerkenwell as 80 Firefighters Tackle Blaze

Restaurant Fire Rips Through Building in Clerkenwell as 80 Firefighters Tackle Blaze

Around 80 firefighters battled a major blaze at a restaurant in central London after a fire spread into ducting and threatened homes above the premises. The London Fire Brigade was called to Leather Lane, Clerkenwell, at 5.42am on Thursday 16 July, mobilising 12 fire engines and crews from Soho, Euston, Islington and surrounding fire stations. Firefighters found a fire inside a ground floor restaurant which had spread through the building’s ducting system and into residential properties above. Residents of the three-storey building had evacuated before firefighters arrived, while neighbouring properties were also evacuated as a precaution. Two of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders were deployed to tackle the flames from above as crews worked to prevent the fire spreading further. The incident led to the closure of Leather Lane and surrounding roads, causing significant traffic disruption throughout the morning. Firefighters urged the public to avoid the area while emergency services remained at the scene. By 11am, the London Fire Brigade confirmed the blaze had been brought under control. A spokesperson said: “The fire on Leather Lane has now been extinguished. “The fire destroyed a ground floor shop and the roof of the building, as well as a loft extension. There are no reports of any injuries. “Leather Lane remains closed while crews dampen down hotspots – avoid the area if you can.” The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Teen hackers behind TfL cyber attack posed £56 billion threat to UK economy, court hears

KEYS TO THE KINGDOM Teen hackers behind TfL cyber attack posed £56 billion threat to UK economy, court hears

UK News
RAC Bristol named South West Contact Centre of the Year for third consecutive year

MULTIPLE AWARD WINS RAC Bristol named South West Contact Centre of the Year for third consecutive year

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Maidstone Woman Last Seen Driving Black Ford

FIND PAMELA Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Maidstone Woman Last Seen Driving Black Ford

UK News
Missing Maidstone Man Last Seen Near Shopping Village

BRING HIM HOME Missing Maidstone Man Last Seen Near Shopping Village

UK News
England knocked out of World Cup after Argentina stage dramatic late comeback to reach final

WORLD CUP HEARTBREAK England knocked out of World Cup after Argentina stage dramatic late comeback to reach final

UK News
On-Device AI: Speed, Privacy, and Freedom

On-Device AI: Speed, Privacy, and Freedom

UK News
Missing Margate teenager spotted in Leicester as police continue search

FIND HER Missing Margate teenager spotted in Leicester as police continue search

UK News
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed and sprayed with unknown substance in Ebbsfleet Valley

EBBSFLEET VALLEY STABBING Man taken to hospital after being stabbed and sprayed with unknown substance in Ebbsfleet Valley

UK News
Argentina fans interrupt ‘God Save the King’ before England World Cup semi-final

BANG OUT OF ORDER Argentina fans interrupt ‘God Save the King’ before England World Cup semi-final

UK News
ITV Chef’s Husband Shot Dead During Phone Robbery in Ghana

SPICE QUEEN ITV Chef’s Husband Shot Dead During Phone Robbery in Ghana

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Gang jailed for 49 years after kidnapping pensioner in Instagram burglary plot

SIX JAILED Gang jailed for 49 years after kidnapping pensioner in Instagram burglary plot

UK News
Gang jailed for 49 years after kidnapping pensioner in Instagram burglary plot

Gang jailed for 49 years after kidnapping pensioner in Instagram burglary plot

UK News
Drunk HGV driver six times over legal alcohol limit jailed after swerving across A14

OFF HIS LORRY Drunk HGV driver six times over legal alcohol limit jailed after swerving across A14

UK News
Drunk HGV driver six times over legal alcohol limit jailed after swerving across A14

Drunk HGV driver six times over legal alcohol limit jailed after swerving across A14

UK News
Serious crash closes A27 in both directions as overturned vehicle blocks carriageway

AVOID THE AREA Serious crash closes A27 in both directions as overturned vehicle blocks carriageway

UK News
Serious crash closes A27 in both directions as overturned vehicle blocks carriageway

Serious crash closes A27 in both directions as overturned vehicle blocks carriageway

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Sixty firefighters tackle major overnight blaze in Woolwich as residents rescued

MAJOR BLAZE Sixty firefighters tackle major overnight blaze in Woolwich as residents rescued

UK News
Sixty firefighters tackle major overnight blaze in Woolwich as residents rescued

Sixty firefighters tackle major overnight blaze in Woolwich as residents rescued

UK News
Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Bradford Shooting Leaves Victim Fighting for Life

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Bradford Shooting Leaves Victim Fighting for Life

UK News
Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Bradford Shooting Leaves Victim Fighting for Life

Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Bradford Shooting Leaves Victim Fighting for Life

UK News
Murdered mother Jamey Carney remembered as ‘a ray of sunshine’ at emotional funeral in Killarney

RAY OF SUNSHINE Murdered mother Jamey Carney remembered as ‘a ray of sunshine’ at emotional funeral in Killarney

UK News
Murdered mother Jamey Carney remembered as ‘a ray of sunshine’ at emotional funeral in Killarney

Murdered mother Jamey Carney remembered as ‘a ray of sunshine’ at emotional funeral in Killarney

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Atlanta on High Alert as England Face Argentina in World Cup Semi-Final

Atlanta on High Alert as England Face Argentina in World Cup Semi-Final

UK News
Atlanta on High Alert as England Face Argentina in World Cup Semi-Final

Atlanta on High Alert as England Face Argentina in World Cup Semi-Final

UK News
Driver sentenced after motorcyclist seriously injured in Wiltshire crash as police issue ‘Think Bike’ reminder

THINK BIKE Driver sentenced after motorcyclist seriously injured in Wiltshire crash as police issue ‘Think Bike’ reminder

UK News
Driver sentenced after motorcyclist seriously injured in Wiltshire crash as police issue ‘Think Bike’ reminder

Driver sentenced after motorcyclist seriously injured in Wiltshire crash as police issue ‘Think Bike’ reminder

UK News
Missing 52-year-old woman from Rochester as police issue urgent appeal

FIND JO Missing 52-year-old woman from Rochester as police issue urgent appeal

UK News
Missing 52-year-old woman from Rochester as police issue urgent appeal

Missing 52-year-old woman from Rochester as police issue urgent appeal

UK News
Watch Live