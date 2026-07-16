Police release image after woman allegedly upskirted on London Underground

British Transport Police have released an image of a man they want to identify after a woman was allegedly the victim of an upskirting offence on a London Underground train. The incident happened at around 3.20pm on Saturday 20 June on a Northern line service travelling through the Clapham Common area. According to detectives, a man was seen positioning his mobile phone towards a woman who was travelling alone and appeared to take photographs up her skirt without her knowledge. The woman was alerted to what had happened by two fellow passengers, who intervened after witnessing the incident. She then moved away from the suspect, who later got off the train at Elephant & Castle Underground station.

Detectives release CCTV image

British Transport Police have now issued a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to assist with the investigation. Officers are urging anyone who recognises him or has information about the incident to come forward.

Appeal for information

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 475 of 20 June. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Police continue to investigate the incident.