Missing Margate teenager spotted in Leicester as police continue search

A missing 15-year-old girl from Margate has been sighted in Leicester as Kent Police continue extensive enquiries to bring her home safely. Ruby Morris was reported missing after she was last seen in Margate at around 2.30pm on Saturday, 27 June. Police have now confirmed that Ruby was seen in social media posts which appear to show her in Leicester city centre on Monday, 13 July. Officers say she may have been wearing a cropped black vest top, a short black skirt, white socks and black fluffy sliders.

Extensive enquiries underway

Ruby is described as white, around 5ft tall, with long dark brown hair, green eyes, and piercings on both sides of her nose. Detectives believe she may be travelling with a woman known to her, who is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of very slim build, with short auburn hair cropped very short at the sides. Police say Ruby is known to use the rail network and is believed to be travelling without her mobile phone or bank card, making her particularly vulnerable. Since she was reported missing, officers have carried out extensive enquiries, including:

Following up reports of possible sightings.

Searching locations Ruby is known to visit.

Reviewing CCTV footage.

Analysing mobile phone data.

Speaking to friends and associates.

Detective Superintendent Keith Taylor, of Kent Police, said:

“We have committed significant resources to finding Ruby, who we believe is travelling without her phone or bank card and is vulnerable.

We have obtained a social media video which appears to show Ruby in the centre of Leicester. We have not heard from her directly to confirm she is safe.

“We are determined to bring this young girl home to her family, and urge anyone who has seen her, or who has information relating to her whereabouts, to contact us immediately.”

How to help

Anyone with critical information about Ruby’s whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately. Anyone with other information that could assist the investigation should contact Kent Police on 101 or use the Live Chat service on the force’s website, quoting reference 27-2015.