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MAJOR BLAZE Sixty firefighters tackle major overnight blaze in Woolwich as residents rescued

Sixty firefighters tackle major overnight blaze in Woolwich as residents rescued

Around 60 firefighters battled a major overnight fire in Woolwich after flames tore through vehicles, garages and spread to a block of flats, forcing residents to flee their homes. The London Fire Brigade was called to Edge Hill, Woolwich, in the early hours of the morning after receiving multiple reports of a large fire. Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were sent to the scene, where they found a blaze involving a three-storey building, two cars, a caravan and several garages.

Residents rescued from smoke-filled building

Firefighters rescued six people from the building, while around 10 residents were evacuated as crews worked to bring the fire under control. The London Ambulance Service treated six casualties suffering from smoke inhalation, with five adults and one child taken to hospital. Several flats sustained damage from the intense heat, while around three garages, two cars and the caravan were completely destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters battled blaze for more than two hours

The London Fire Brigade said its Control Officers received the first of 26 emergency calls at 1.35am. Fire crews from Plumstead, East Greenwich, Eltham and neighbouring fire stations attended the incident. After an extensive firefighting operation, the blaze was brought under control at 3.59am.

Cause under investigation

The cause of the fire has not yet been established and is under investigation by the London Fire Brigade. Enquiries are ongoing.

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