CCTV images released after man allegedly masturbated on West Midlands tram

British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify after two women were allegedly subjected to a sexual offence on board a tram in the West Midlands. The incident is reported to have happened between 12.30am and 1am on Saturday 16 May, while the women were travelling on a tram towards Dartmouth Street in West Bromwich. According to British Transport Police, a man sat down next to the women before allegedly beginning to masturbate while staring directly at them.

Conductor intervened

The women immediately alerted the tram conductor, who intervened and removed the man from the tram. Officers have been carrying out enquiries since the incident was reported and have now released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist with the investigation.

Detectives are urging anyone who recognises the man pictured to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 440 of 20 May. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Enquiries are ongoing.