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TOP FORCE IN THE UK Wiltshire Police ranked among best-performing forces in England and Wales

Wiltshire Police ranked among best-performing forces in England and Wales

Wiltshire Police has been placed in the highest performance category in a new national policing assessment, marking a major turnaround for the force after previously receiving some of the country’s poorest inspection results. His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) today (16 July) confirmed Wiltshire Police has been placed in Tier 1 of its new Policing Performance System. The inspectorate said that while there remain some minor, mitigated concerns, the force has demonstrated continued progress and improvement, with no further intervention required under the performance framework.

‘A truly significant day’

Chief Constable Catherine Roper welcomed the announcement, describing it as a landmark moment for the force. She said: “This is a truly significant day for our organisation and is testament to our relentless focus on continually improving the service we provide to our communities. “Joining Wiltshire Police as Chief Constable in 2023 remains the proudest day of my career. However, I joined a force that was in the Engage process with the worst HMICFRS PEEL grading in the country. “I knew that the incredible teams in Wiltshire Police could drive improvements and enhance the service our communities receive. I’m delighted that we continue to deliver this. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank every single officer, police staff member and volunteer for their focus, dedication and determination in improving our service each and every day. “To now be in a small cohort of forces in the top category for our performance nationally is incredible.”

Continued improvements recognised

The latest assessment follows the publication of HMICFRS’s most recent Police Efficiency, Effectiveness and Legitimacy (PEEL) inspection, which highlighted improvements across several key policing areas. Inspectors recognised stronger performance in:

  • Neighbourhood policing
  • Emergency response
  • Crime prevention
  • Fair use of police powers

The report also found there had been no deterioration in any area assessed since the previous inspection in 2024. Two areas saw improved gradings:

  • Responding to the public
  • Using police powers fairly, with the latter improving by two grading levels.

Work continues

Despite the positive assessment, the force acknowledged that further work is needed. HMICFRS said Wiltshire Police still requires improvement in:

  • Investigating crime
  • Safeguarding children and vulnerable adults

Chief Constable Roper said those areas remain a priority. “Our focus will be continuing to enhance the service our communities receive, ensuring we continuously improve the support we give to victims of crime and improving the quality of our investigations. “We will do this by focusing on our three operational priorities: safer public spaces, reducing and preventing violence against women and girls, and improving outcomes for victims. “I remain absolutely committed to our mission of Keeping Wiltshire Safe. By maintaining our focus on continuous improvement and working closely with our communities and partners, we will continue to strengthen our policing services and help people feel safe.” She also thanked local communities and partner organisations for their continued support. The new Tier 1 ranking places Wiltshire Police among a small number of forces nationally recognised for their strong overall performance under HMICFRS’s new assessment framework.

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