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POLICE CRACKDOWN Nearly 60 Dangerous Drivers Stopped During Five-Day Road Safety Crackdown Across Kent

Nearly 60 Dangerous Drivers Stopped During Five-Day Road Safety Crackdown Across Kent

Nearly 60 motorists have been stopped during a five-day road safety operation targeting dangerous driving on some of Kent’s busiest roads. Officers from Kent Police’s Roads Safety Unit carried out proactive patrols at the beginning of the month across the M20, M2, M26, M25, A2 and the A20 approach to Dover as part of a joint operation with National Highways. The initiative is aimed at identifying motorists driving dangerously or in an unsafe manner, with officers using a specialist HGV cab loaned to the force to gain an elevated view of traffic and spot offences more easily. During the operation, officers stopped a total of 59 motorists, including 31 HGV drivers, 10 light goods vehicle (LGV) drivers, 16 public service vehicle drivers and two other motorists. Police identified a range of offences, including:

  • 23 drivers using a mobile phone while driving.
  • Eight motorists driving without due care and attention.
  • Seven drivers not wearing a seatbelt.
  • Six motorists not in proper control of their vehicle.
  • Five drivers caught speeding.
  • Four motorists driving without insurance.

As a result, officers issued 23 Traffic Offence Reports and 23 graduated fixed penalty notices, while two vehicles were seized. Other motorists received words of advice. Chief Inspector Craig West, Head of Kent Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a joint operation which we have regularly taken part in and once again officers have identified a number of motorists who were knowingly putting others at risk. “The rules are there to abide by and we will continue to seek to find and deal with those drivers who do not follow the rules. “Our main priority is to keep the people of Kent safe, and we will continue to take part in operations like these to ensure those motorists who break the law and put others’ lives in danger face the consequences of their actions.” Kent Police said it will continue working alongside National Highways on targeted enforcement operations to improve road safety and tackle dangerous driving across the county.

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