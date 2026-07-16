Tempers boil over as Jude Bellingham involved in post-match clash after England’s World Cup heartbreak

England’s World Cup dream ended in dramatic fashion as Jude Bellingham became involved in a heated confrontation with Argentina players following the final whistle of the Three Lions’ semi-final defeat. Thomas Tuchel’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Argentina at Atlanta Stadium, conceding twice late in the match to crash out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As Argentina celebrated booking their place in the final, emotions spilled over on the pitch. Television cameras appeared to show Jude Bellingham slap Argentina substitute Valentín Barco on the back of the head before the pair squared up to one another. Players and coaching staff from both sides quickly intervened to separate those involved before the situation escalated further.

Late collapse ends England’s hopes

England looked to be heading for the World Cup final after Anthony Gordon gave the Three Lions the lead in the 53rd minute. However, Argentina mounted a late comeback. Enzo Fernández levelled with a powerful strike in the 85th minute before substitute Lautaro Martínez headed home a dramatic winner in stoppage time to send the reigning world champions into another World Cup final. The defeat ended England’s hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966.

Players clash after final whistle

Bellingham, who appeared visibly emotional after the match, was seen consoling teammate Nico O’Reilly before becoming involved in the confrontation. Another England player, Morgan Rogers, was also caught up in the post-match tensions as players from both teams exchanged words in the centre circle. England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, along with James Trafford and Ivan Toney, were among those attempting to calm the situation. Rogers also appeared to clash with Argentina defender Lisandro Martínez, while substitute goalkeeper Juan Musso was involved in the heated exchanges.

Heartbreak for Three Lions

The scenes summed up England’s frustration after surrendering a lead in the closing stages against their long-time rivals. Bellingham was later seen in tears following the final whistle as England’s players reflected on another painful near miss on football’s biggest stage. It remains to be seen whether FIFA will review the post-match incidents or whether any disciplinary action will follow. Argentina will now face the winners of the other semi-final in Sunday’s World Cup Final, while England’s wait for a first World Cup triumph since 1966 goes on.