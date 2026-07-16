Appeal after three people were assaulted at West Malling event

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses after three people were assaulted at an event near West Malling, leaving one man with head injuries and two others suffering the effects of a suspected noxious substance. Officers were called at 3.22pm on Sunday 12 July following reports that three people had been assaulted at an event on the A20 London Road, Addington. Police say the suspect, who is believed to be known to the victims, left the scene in a black Range Rover before officers arrived.

Victims treated by paramedics

When officers attended, they found one man with cuts and bruising to his head, back and hands. A second man and a woman also suffered eye irritation, believed to have been caused by a noxious substance. All three victims were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police appeal for information

Investigators have carried out initial enquiries, including reviewing available CCTV footage, and are now appealing to the public to help identify and locate the outstanding suspect. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have captured it on private CCTV or dashcam footage. Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/112960/26. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its online reporting service. Enquiries are ongoing.