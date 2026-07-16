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MIGRANT CRISIS Asylum seeker jailed for raping vulnerable man after luring him into Leicester park

Asylum seeker jailed for raping vulnerable man after luring him into Leicester park

An Afghan asylum seeker who raped a vulnerable young man after luring him into a secluded area of a Leicester park has been jailed for six years and will face automatic deportation when he is released. Islamuddin Talash, 43, was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court after being found guilty of raping a 20-year-old man in Abbey Park in October 2023. The court heard the victim, who had run away from home, had travelled to Leicester and was approaching strangers in the hope of finding a bicycle.

Victim lured to secluded area

Prosecutors said Talash offered the victim a bicycle, claiming he had one at his hotel. Instead, he led the vulnerable man into a secluded part of Abbey Park before carrying out the sexual assault. The court heard the area was known as a location where sexual activity took place. Recorder Sacha Ackland said the victim was “in need of assistance” and had naively trusted Talash. The judge said the victim had conditions affecting his social functioning, leaving him less able to recognise danger.

Victim exposed to risk of sexually transmitted infection

During sentencing, the court heard Talash was suffering from a sexually transmitted infection (STI) at the time of the offence and was receiving medication. Although the victim did not contract the infection, he was required to undergo medical treatment following the assault. Recorder Ackland said Talash had knowingly exposed the victim to the risk of infection.

Witnesses praised

Before encountering Talash, the victim had been seen by two teenage boys who recognised he appeared vulnerable. After becoming concerned, they remained nearby and later helped the victim report the offence to police. The pair attended court on three occasions over the course of the case to give evidence. The judge commended their actions and awarded each teenager £250 in recognition of their assistance.

Swift police investigation

Detective Sergeant Sarah Jones praised both the victim and the witnesses for their courage. She said:

“The actions of the witnesses on that day were crucial in this investigation. They did absolutely the right thing by acting on their suspicions.

“They, along with the victim, deserve enormous credit for giving an account in court that led to today’s outcome.”

She added that an officer reviewing the case recognised Talash while walking through Abbey Park, leading to his immediate arrest and charge within hours.

Automatic deportation

Talash, an Afghan national, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment, less time already served on remand. The court heard he has no previous convictions. Upon completing his prison sentence, Talash will be liable for automatic deportation under UK immigration legislation. Police said they hope the conviction provides reassurance to the local community and helps the victim begin to move forward after the traumatic ordeal.

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