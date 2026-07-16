Murdered mother Jamey Carney remembered as ‘a ray of sunshine’ at emotional funeral in Killarney

Family, friends and members of the Killarney community have gathered to pay their final respects to murdered mother Jamey Carney, who was remembered as a “ray of sunshine” whose warmth and kindness touched everyone she met. The funeral of the 43-year-old, originally from the United States, took place at St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney, where mourners heard tributes celebrating her life rather than the tragic circumstances of her death. Ms Carney was found dead at her rented home in Killarney on 7 July, after her 13-year-old daughter, Michaela, discovered her body beneath a blanket on a bed.

‘Joy radiated from her’

Leading the funeral service, Fr Kieran O’Brien told mourners that it felt like “a contradiction” that such tragedy had struck during the height of summer, when many people were enjoying holidays and warm weather. He described a home as somewhere people should always feel safe. Speaking about Ms Carney’s life, he said she had been bright, cheerful and selfless, adding that “joy radiated from her.” The priest said she loved sunflowers, shopping trips, coffee outings, concerts and travelling, and shared an especially close bond with her daughter.

New life in Ireland

Originally from New York, Ms Carney moved to Ireland around five years ago, a decision her family described as one of the happiest of her life. Her mother, Kathy, and sister, Devon, travelled from the United States after learning of her death. Fr O’Brien praised the support shown by the Killarney community, saying people both locally and further afield had united around the grieving family. Photographs of Ms Carney with her daughter and their dog, Penny, were placed beside her coffin alongside her favourite cowboy hat. Many mourners carried sunflowers in tribute, with several placing individual flowers inside the hearse before it left the cathedral.

Emotional farewell

Members of Michaela’s Under-14 Gaelic football team formed a guard of honour as the coffin departed following the funeral service. The teenager, who was said to be overwhelmed with grief, remained in the sacristy during parts of the service and did not walk with the funeral cortege. A private cremation followed.

Murder investigation continues

Gardaí continue to investigate Ms Carney’s death. Police believe she was fatally assaulted with a toilet cistern lid inside her home. The chief suspect, Ahmed Al-Saqar, 28, is alleged to have left Ireland just hours after the killing, travelling from Killarney to Dublin before flying to Istanbul and then Jordan, where he is currently being detained. Investigators say he had been at Ms Carney’s home the day before her death. Irish authorities are working alongside Europol, Interpol and US law enforcement agencies as enquiries continue. Although Ireland does not currently have an extradition treaty with Jordan, the Irish Government has confirmed that options, including a possible bilateral agreement, are being considered while detectives continue gathering evidence. CCTV footage is expected to form an important part of the investigation before a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions. Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.