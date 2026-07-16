Serious crash closes A27 in both directions as overturned vehicle blocks carriageway

Motorists are being urged to avoid the A27 in West Sussex after a serious road traffic collision involving an overturned vehicle forced the closure of the road in both directions. The collision has closed the A27 westbound between the A284 at Crossbush and the A280 at Clapham, with emergency services responding to the scene. Sussex Police, alongside other emergency services, remain in attendance, while National Highways traffic officers and contractors are assisting with traffic management. Due to the severity of the incident, the road is expected to remain closed for some time, with significant delays affecting the surrounding road network.

Diversions in place

Westbound traffic is being diverted via the A280, A259 Roundstone Bypass and A284 before rejoining the A27 at Crossbush. Eastbound motorists are being diverted from the A284 onto the A259 Worthing Road, before following the A280 back to the A27 at the Clapham Interchange. Drivers are advised to follow the signed diversion routes and allow extra time for their journeys.

Drivers urged to avoid the area

National Highways has urged motorists travelling through the area to plan ahead, consider alternative routes or delay their journeys where possible while the incident is dealt with. The cause of the collision has not yet been confirmed and there has been no information released regarding any injuries. The road remains closed while emergency services continue their work at the scene.