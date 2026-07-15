Family of man arrested over Ann Widdecombe’s death speak out as murder investigation continues

The family of the man arrested on suspicion of murdering former MP Ann Widdecombe have spoken publicly for the first time, describing their shock at his arrest as detectives continue a major counter-terrorism investigation. Ann Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor, Devon, on Thursday. A 28-year-old man from South Yorkshire was arrested on Saturday and remains in police custody on suspicion of murder and the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. Police have not named the suspect, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Family expresses shock

Speaking to national media, the suspect’s uncle said the family had been left stunned by the arrest. He said:

“Never in a million years did I think he would be linked to this.

“I’m just absolutely flabbergasted. I was in total shock when I found out about his arrest, but now I’m just numb.”

The relative described his nephew as a “gentle giant”, saying he had always been quiet, polite and shy. He also suggested the death of the suspect’s father, who reportedly died from cancer in December, may have had a profound impact on him. According to the family, the 28-year-old had lived for most of his life at the family home in Rotherham, where he had cared for and lived with his father before later living alone. Neighbours reportedly described him as someone who rarely left the house but was friendly and would often accept parcels on behalf of neighbours.

Investigation continues

Detectives have confirmed that Ms Widdecombe’s death is being treated as a targeted attack. Counter Terrorism Policing officers are leading the investigation and say they are continuing to examine the suspect’s alleged motivation, any planning involved and whether there may be any wider threat. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said investigators are working to understand the circumstances surrounding the attack. He said:

“It is clear that this was a targeted attack.

“We are still working to understand the extent of any planning or preparation, and the motivation that sits behind that attack.”

Asked whether detectives were investigating whether other Reform UK figures may have been targeted, he said this remained one line of enquiry, stressing that police were assessing any potential ongoing threat.

Motive still under investigation

Since Ms Widdecombe’s death, a number of possible motives have been reported by national media. However, police have not confirmed any motive, and investigations remain ongoing. Detectives are continuing to examine all available evidence, including whether political or ideological factors played any part in the attack. Devon & Cornwall Police initially said there was nothing at that stage to suggest the murder was politically motivated. However, because the suspect was arrested under terrorism legislation, specialist counter-terrorism officers continue to lead enquiries while all possible lines of investigation are explored. The suspect remains in custody while detectives continue questioning. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact police.