Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

OFF HIS LORRY Drunk HGV driver six times over legal alcohol limit jailed after swerving across A14

Drunk HGV driver six times over legal alcohol limit jailed after swerving across A14

  A drunk HGV driver who was caught swerving across a dual carriageway before being found to be more than six times the legal drink-drive limit has been handed a suspended prison sentence and banned from the roads. Darek Smagiel, 55, was stopped by Cambridgeshire Police on the A14 at Fenstanton on Monday afternoon after concerned members of the public reported his dangerous driving. Officers intercepted the Iveco lorry and discovered several bottles of whisky inside the vehicle’s cab.   A roadside breath test revealed Smagiel had 221 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – more than six times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Dangerous driving reported by public

Police said members of the public raised the alarm after witnessing the HGV swerving across the dual carriageway, prompting an immediate response from roads policing officers. Smagiel, who has no fixed address, was arrested and later appeared before Cambridge Magistrates’ Court. He pleaded guilty to drink driving and dangerous driving. The court sentenced him to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and disqualified him from driving for three years.

‘He put members of the public at risk’

Police Constable James Allen, from Cambridgeshire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said:

“Smagiel’s driving fell far below the standards of a careful and competent driver.

“He put members of the public at risk of a serious collision.

“I would like to thank members of the public who called in to report his driving, which has ensured he is now off the roads for a considerable time.”

The case serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by drink-driving, particularly when heavy goods vehicles are involved, with police urging anyone who witnesses dangerous driving to report it immediately.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Driver arrested after Mercedes Sprinter fails to stop on M6 before police pursuit

M6 POLICE PURSUIT Driver arrested after Mercedes Sprinter fails to stop on M6 before police pursuit

UK News
Boy, 14, charged with terrorism offence over alleged plot to target two south London mosques

TEEN CHARGED Boy, 14, charged with terrorism offence over alleged plot to target two south London mosques

UK News
Fly-Tippers Face £5,000 On-the-Spot Fines Under Government Crackdown

WAR ON WASTE Fly-Tippers Face £5,000 On-the-Spot Fines Under Government Crackdown

UK News
Woman Airlifted to Hospital with Life-Threatening Injuries After Two-Car Crash on A3072

AIRLIFTED Woman Airlifted to Hospital with Life-Threatening Injuries After Two-Car Crash on A3072

UK News
PPE Fraudsters Spent Millions on Porsche, Rolex Watches and Home Renovations, Court Hears

TRIO CONVICTED PPE Fraudsters Spent Millions on Porsche, Rolex Watches and Home Renovations, Court Hears

UK News
Mother and two young children die in triple drowning at popular Spanish beauty spot

FAMILY TRAGEDY Mother and two young children die in triple drowning at popular Spanish beauty spot

UK News
Eight men charged with rape and child sexual abuse offences following decades-long grooming investigation

HISTORIC ABUSE CHARGES Eight men charged with rape and child sexual abuse offences following decades-long grooming investigation

UK News
Government Unveils Measures to Secure Future of Dartmoor’s Iconic Ponies

Government Unveils Measures to Secure Future of Dartmoor’s Iconic Ponies

UK News
Private Security Awarding Body Loses SIA Recognition Over Training Concerns

GRAVE CONCERNS Private Security Awarding Body Loses SIA Recognition Over Training Concerns

UK News
Police release image after teenager injured in Gillingham e-scooter collision

CCTV APPEAL Police release image after teenager injured in Gillingham e-scooter collision

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Environment Agency tells South West Water to deliver proper sewage treatment for Isles of Scilly

SEWAGE TREATMENT WARNING Environment Agency tells South West Water to deliver proper sewage treatment for Isles of Scilly

UK News
Environment Agency tells South West Water to deliver proper sewage treatment for Isles of Scilly

Environment Agency tells South West Water to deliver proper sewage treatment for Isles of Scilly

UK News
Southern Water pleads guilty after pollution turned Hampshire chalk stream dark

RIVER TEST POLLUTION Southern Water pleads guilty after pollution turned Hampshire chalk stream dark

UK News
Southern Water pleads guilty after pollution turned Hampshire chalk stream dark

Southern Water pleads guilty after pollution turned Hampshire chalk stream dark

UK News
Man admits manslaughter after fatal M4 crash that claimed lives of two passengers

M4 CRASH GUILTY PLEA Man admits manslaughter after fatal M4 crash that claimed lives of two passengers

UK News
Man admits manslaughter after fatal M4 crash that claimed lives of two passengers

Man admits manslaughter after fatal M4 crash that claimed lives of two passengers

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Argentina fans interrupt ‘God Save the King’ before England World Cup semi-final

BANG OUT OF ORDER Argentina fans interrupt ‘God Save the King’ before England World Cup semi-final

UK News
Argentina fans interrupt ‘God Save the King’ before England World Cup semi-final

Argentina fans interrupt ‘God Save the King’ before England World Cup semi-final

UK News
ITV Chef’s Husband Shot Dead During Phone Robbery in Ghana

SPICE QUEEN ITV Chef’s Husband Shot Dead During Phone Robbery in Ghana

UK News
ITV Chef’s Husband Shot Dead During Phone Robbery in Ghana

ITV Chef’s Husband Shot Dead During Phone Robbery in Ghana

UK News
Young mother remembered as murder investigation continues after fatal Hayes stabbing

BETTER LIFE Young mother remembered as murder investigation continues after fatal Hayes stabbing

UK News
Young mother remembered as murder investigation continues after fatal Hayes stabbing

Young mother remembered as murder investigation continues after fatal Hayes stabbing

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Maidstone Woman Last Seen Driving Black Ford

FIND PAMELA Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Maidstone Woman Last Seen Driving Black Ford

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Maidstone Woman Last Seen Driving Black Ford

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Maidstone Woman Last Seen Driving Black Ford

UK News
Missing Maidstone Man Last Seen Near Shopping Village

BRING HIM HOME Missing Maidstone Man Last Seen Near Shopping Village

UK News
Missing Maidstone Man Last Seen Near Shopping Village

Missing Maidstone Man Last Seen Near Shopping Village

UK News
England knocked out of World Cup after Argentina stage dramatic late comeback to reach final

WORLD CUP HEARTBREAK England knocked out of World Cup after Argentina stage dramatic late comeback to reach final

UK News
England knocked out of World Cup after Argentina stage dramatic late comeback to reach final

England knocked out of World Cup after Argentina stage dramatic late comeback to reach final

UK News
Watch Live