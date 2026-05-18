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KNIFE BRAWL Four Teenagers Arrested After Daylight Machete Fight in Burgess Park Camberwell

Four Teenagers Arrested After Daylight Machete Fight in Burgess Park Camberwell

Four teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested following a violent machete fight at Burgess Park, Camberwell, on Sunday afternoon. Police were called around 12:30pm after reports of a large-bladed weapons brawl. Officers, supported by a police helicopter, arrested three suspects near the scene. A fourth boy arrived later at the hospital with injuries before being detained. The arrests relate to affray, grievous bodily harm, and offensive weapon possession.

Witness Footage Emerges

Video shared on social media captures bystanders screaming as several youths clash behind a temporary metal fence. Two teenagers grapple with large knives before one falls. Another youth intervenes, pinning down an attacker as blows are exchanged. The 40-second altercation ends when a passerby steps in, separating the group and helping the injured boy.

Injuries Not Life-threatening

Police confirmed two of the boys sustained injuries during the fight. Officers said the wounds were neither life-threatening nor life-changing. One teen who was injured left the scene riding an e-scooter while still holding a blade.

Police Appeal For Information

A Met Police spokesperson said all four remain in custody while investigations continue. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 3298/17MAY or reach out to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Community Shock And Praise

The video post described the incident as alarming knife crime in london/">London. It praised the brave passerby who intervened, saying: “The man who separated those boys deserves a medal, he saved a life.” Burgess Park users expressed concern over safety amid rising violent incidents in the area.

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