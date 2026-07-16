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EXECUTED Eleven charged over execution-style murder of man in Kings Langley

Eleven charged over execution-style murder of man in Kings Langley

Eleven charged over execution-style murder of man in Kings Langley

Eleven people have been charged following a two-year investigation into the execution-style murder of a man who was shot dead in Kings Langley. Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Mustapha Jatta, 30, say the charges mark a significant breakthrough in a complex investigation involving extensive forensic examinations, digital analysis and multiple arrests. Emergency services were called to Railway Terrace, Kings Langley, at around 12.33am on 17 September 2024 following reports of gunfire. Mr Jatta was found with fatal gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspected getaway car found ablaze

Just minutes after the shooting, a white Volkswagen Golf, believed to have been used by those involved in the attack, was discovered on fire in Furtherfield, Abbots Langley. Detectives believe the vehicle was deliberately set alight in an attempt to destroy evidence. Police have consistently described the killing as a targeted, execution-style attack.

Seven charged with murder

The following seven people have been charged with murder:

  • Marc Brummitt, 22, of Watford
  • Louise Corker, 21, of Watford
  • Blessing Yeboah, 21, of Watford
  • Chandler Orpin, 29, of Aylesbury
  • Dwayne Flemming, 37, of London
  • Carlito Dujon, 21, of no fixed address
  • Sean Barnabie, 43, of no fixed address

Most are due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on 16 July, while two defendants are scheduled to appear before Hatfield Remand Court.

Organised crime charges

A further three people have been charged with offences relating to participation in an organised crime group. They are:

  • Archie Rodney, 19, of Watford
  • Akala De Lisser, 20, of Watford
  • Jake Chapman, 33, of Dagenham

All three are due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on 11 August.

Perverting the course of justice

A fourth defendant, Kayleigh Sgambati, 40, of Watford, has been charged with perverting the course of justice. She is also due to appear before St Albans Crown Court on 11 August.

Investigation continues

Detectives have described the charges as a major milestone in the investigation but stressed that enquiries remain ongoing. Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers to come forward as the investigation progresses.

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Topics :Crime

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