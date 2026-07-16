Mum jailed after police uncover crack and cocaine supply line operating from family home

A woman who concealed drugs inside a Kinder Egg capsule has been jailed after police uncovered a crack cocaine and cocaine supply operation being run from her home.

Nicole Locke, 33, was sentenced to five years and six months in prison at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court after admitting offences linked to the supply of Class A drugs.

The court heard that South Wales Police identified Locke after tracing a mobile phone number connected to a drug dealing operation.

Police raid home

Officers executed a warrant at Locke’s home in Tonypandy last month, where they found her in a bedroom alongside the mobile phone being used to operate the drugs line.

During searches of the property, police recovered a bag containing white powder, believed to be cocaine, along with £155 in cash.

A further search of Locke’s vehicle uncovered another bag of white powder, £180 in cash, and a Kinder Egg capsule containing additional white powder.

Admitted supplying Class A drugs

Locke pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and crack cocaine.

She also admitted acquiring or using criminal property.

At Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, she was sentenced to five years and six months’ imprisonment.

South Wales Police said the case highlights the force’s continued efforts to disrupt drug supply networks and remove those involved in dealing Class A drugs from communities across South Wales.