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VIOLENT ATTACK Man taken to hospital after serious disorder in Walsall as police appeal for witnesses

Man taken to hospital after serious disorder in Walsall as police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a violent street disorder in Walsall left a man with head injuries requiring hospital treatment. Emergency services were called to Green Rock Lane, Walsall, shortly before 8pm on Friday 30 May, following reports of a fight involving a number of people. Officers from West Midlands Police attended the scene and found a man who had sustained head injuries. He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigation underway

Detectives are now working to establish the circumstances that led to the disorder and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it, to come forward. As part of the investigation, officers are urging local residents and motorists to check any CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam footage recorded in the area around the time of the incident. Police believe the footage could prove vital in identifying those involved.

Appeal for information

No arrests have been confirmed at this stage and enquiries remain ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via 101, quoting crime reference 20/267799/26. Alternatively, information can be provided through the force’s online reporting channels. Investigations continue.

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