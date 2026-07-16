Prolific thief who targeted Bexhill businesses locked up for nearly three years

A prolific burglar who targeted a string of businesses in Bexhill town centre during a three-month crime spree has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Bradley Bailey, 38, of Hastings, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, July 8, after admitting seven counts of burglary other than a dwelling and two counts of theft from a shop.

The offences took place between March 7 and June 6, with a number of local businesses in Bexhill town centre targeted.

Following extensive enquiries by officers from the Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team and the East Sussex Burglary Team, Bailey was identified as a key suspect and arrested on June 8.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on June 10, where he pleaded guilty to all nine offences. He was remanded into custody ahead of sentencing.

At Lewes Crown Court, Bailey was handed a two-year and eight-month prison sentence.

Businesses targeted

Police said the investigation involved officers from both neighbourhood policing and specialist burglary teams working together to identify and arrest the offender.

Detective Sergeant Jake O’Reilly, from the East Sussex Burglary Team, said: “This sentence is the result of extensive enquiries carried out by officers from the Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team and the East Sussex Burglary Team.

“Business burglaries can have a significant impact on local traders and the wider community.

“We remain committed to identifying offenders, bringing them before the courts and supporting businesses through proactive patrols in affected areas.”

Police commitment

Sussex Police said they will continue working closely with businesses across the area while carrying out proactive patrols in locations affected by burglary and theft to deter offenders and protect local traders.