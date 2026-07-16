Prolific Burglar Jailed After Crime Spree Across Surrey, Sussex and South London

A prolific burglar who targeted homes, businesses and building sites across Surrey, Sussex and south London has been jailed following a lengthy police investigation spanning more than two years. Kieran Coll, 37, of Blindley Heath, Surrey, admitted a string of offences committed between 2023 and 2025, stealing thousands of pounds worth of property while repeatedly attempting to evade capture. His offending first came to the attention of police after two burglaries in Haywards Heath, West Sussex, on consecutive days in August 2023. CCTV enquiries identified Coll entering a building site and stealing around £1,500 worth of tools. In November 2024, forensic evidence linked him to a burglary at a furniture store in Horsham, where around £7,000 worth of tools were stolen. He was also identified as the man responsible for a burglary in Lingfield, Surrey, during which vehicle keys were stolen before a tradesman’s van was taken. Although the van was later recovered, Coll falsely claimed his brother had stolen it before CCTV evidence disproved his account. Following the initial investigation, Coll was charged in January 2025 with four counts of burglary and taking a vehicle without consent. After failing to appear at court in March 2025, officers continued investigating further linked offences committed across Surrey and south London before eventually tracking him down. In May 2025, officers from Surrey Police’s Western Proactive Investigation Team linked a suspect vehicle to a number of burglaries in the Cranleigh area. While responding to a burglary in Shackleford, local officers spotted the vehicle leaving the scene. Further enquiries identified Coll as the driver and uncovered a second vehicle linked to his offending. Days later, officers from Surrey Police’s Roads Policing Unit located one of the vehicles in Blindley Heath. When they attempted to stop it, Coll sped away, dangerously overtaking other vehicles before abandoning the car and fleeing on foot. During the chase he assaulted a police officer before escaping. Over the following weeks he continued offending across Surrey and south London until detectives traced him to Kent. Two Surrey Police officers later located Coll in a supermarket car park and attempted to arrest him. He again tried to flee and assaulted both officers, causing injuries amounting to actual bodily harm to one officer. Despite the attack, officers pursued him on foot and successfully detained him. Coll was charged the following day with further offences committed between May and June 2025 and was remanded into custody. The investigation, led by PC Iona King, linked Coll to offences across Surrey, Sussex and south London, with several stolen items recovered and returned to their rightful owners. At Maidstone Crown Court on 9 April, Coll pleaded guilty to:

Four counts of dwelling burglary

Five counts of non-dwelling burglary

Taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent

Three counts of handling stolen goods

Dangerous driving

Fraud by false representation

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Two counts of assaulting an emergency worker

He was sentenced to six years and two months’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 57 months. He must also pass an extended driving test before being allowed back behind the wheel. Coll later appeared at Guildford Crown Court on 23 June, where he received a further 28 months’ imprisonment, to run concurrently, after admitting one count of dwelling burglary, one count of non-dwelling burglary and one count of attempted burglary. Investigating officer PC Iona King said: “This was a complex investigation involving officers and staff from a number of teams across Surrey Police. Through determined investigative work, we were able to link Coll to a series of offences, recover stolen property and ensure he was placed firmly behind bars. “I would also like to recognise the professionalism and commitment shown by the officers involved in locating and arresting Coll, particularly those who were assaulted while carrying out their duties. Their actions ensured a prolific offender was taken off our streets and prevented further victims from being targeted.” PC Joseph Brown added: “Coll deliberately targeted locations where he believed valuable property could be stolen, causing significant financial loss and disruption to businesses and hardworking victims. “Throughout the investigation, he repeatedly attempted to avoid responsibility for his actions, but the evidence gathered by officers built a compelling case against him. “I hope this sentence provides reassurance to the victims affected by his offending and demonstrates our commitment to identifying and bringing prolific offenders before the courts.”