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IN JUSTICE Care Home Worker Jailed for 11 Years After Abusing Children in His Care

A care home support worker who sexually abused vulnerable children entrusted to his care has been jailed after Metropolitan Police detectives secured a court-approved order to obtain crucial evidence during their investigation.

Abdalraham Katende, 30, of Ferme Park Road, Haringey, was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment on Wednesday 8 July after being convicted at Snaresbrook Crown Court of rape of a child, sexual activity with a child, causing a child to watch a sexual act, and failing to provide access to electronic devices under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA).

The court heard that Katende abused his position of trust while working as a support worker at a children’s care home, targeting vulnerable young people living at the facility.

Court Order Secured to Unlock Phone Evidence

During the investigation, detectives identified a mobile phone they believed contained vital evidence.

When Katende repeatedly refused to provide access to the device, officers undertook extensive legal and forensic work to obtain a court-approved order under Section 49 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 (RIPA), legally requiring him to disclose his PIN.

Despite the order, Katende continued to refuse access, leading to a separate criminal conviction. Detectives said his refusal formed an important part of the prosecution case, demonstrating his attempts to obstruct the investigation and conceal evidence.

Victims Came Forward

The investigation began after two victims disclosed abuse carried out by Katende while he was employed at the children’s home.

The court heard that in October 2023, Katende raped a 15-year-old girl after approaching her while she was preparing food in the home’s kitchen. The victim managed to scream and break free during the attack.

He was also convicted of causing a 14-year-old resident to watch a sexual act after showing the child an explicit video on his mobile phone depicting himself having sex with a woman.

Detectives said both offences involved Katende exploiting his role and access to vulnerable children in his care.

Detective Praises Victims’ Courage

Detective Constable Nick Baker, from the Met’s Central North Child Abuse Investigation Team, praised the victims for their bravery.

He said: “I want to thank the victims who bravely came forward. Their courage in speaking out helped officers quickly identify and arrest a dangerous offender who abused a position of trust.

“When the offender refused to cooperate, detectives undertook significant legal and forensic work to secure a court-approved order requiring him to provide access to his phone.

“The team acted quickly to secure the necessary authorisations. When Mr Katende continued to refuse access, we obtained a further charge. His refusal became an important part of the prosecution case, helping demonstrate his efforts to obstruct the investigation and avoid accountability.

“I hope this outcome provides some comfort to anyone affected by sexual abuse and sends a clear message that the Met will continue to pursue offenders and seek justice, no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.

“Victims will be listened to, supported and treated with the care and compassion they deserve throughout the investigation process.”

Victims Urge Others to Speak Out

Following the sentencing, both victims issued powerful statements encouraging other survivors of abuse to come forward.

One victim said people should never assume someone is trustworthy simply because of their professional role, adding that “the person who hurt me was meant to protect me.”

The second victim, who was just 14 at the time of the offence, said the abuse had changed her life forever.

She said: “If you are going through a similar thing, always speak out. To others in care, I want them to know that they are not alone.”

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