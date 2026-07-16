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HE'S CHARGED Police charged “HIM” over online posts following Ann Widdecombe’s death

Police charged “HIM” over online posts following Ann Widdecombe’s death

Woman charged over online posts following Ann Widdecombe’s death

A university employee has been charged following an investigation into social media posts made after the death of former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe. Police Scotland confirmed that a 50-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after receiving reports about online posts made following the death of the 78-year-old former MP. A report will now be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Investigation into social media posts

The investigation relates to comments allegedly posted online after Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home on Dartmoor, Devon, last week. Police Scotland said it initially assessed the reports and found no criminality. However, following further enquiries, officers launched additional investigations which have now resulted in a charge. In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said:

“We received reports on Saturday 11 July 2026 relating to a post made online.

“Following further assessment, a 50-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The woman has been widely identified by national media as Heather Herbert, who works as a web developer at the University of Aberdeen. UKNIP is reporting only the information confirmed by police.

Murder investigation continues

The charge comes as detectives continue investigating the death of Ann Widdecombe, who was found dead at her home in Haytor, Dartmoor, on Wednesday 9 July. A 28-year-old man from Rotherham remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder. He was subsequently re-arrested under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. Counter Terrorism Policing is leading the investigation alongside Devon & Cornwall Police. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, has described the killing as a targeted attack and confirmed detectives are continuing to examine the suspect’s alleged motive and the extent of any planning. Police have said they are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry, including whether there was any political motivation behind the attack. The investigation remains ongoing.

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