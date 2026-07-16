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UNANSWERED QUESTIONS Barriers were raised when a train struck a car at a Lancashire level crossing, killing a mum and seriously injuring her daughter

Barriers were raised when a train struck a car at a Lancashire level crossing, killing a mum and seriously injuring her daughter

An investigation has found that the barriers at a Lancashire level crossing were raised and the warning lights had not activated when a train struck a car, killing a 33-year-old mother and leaving her young daughter critically injured. Kerry Coombes, 33, died after the collision involving a Northern Rail service at Hoghton level crossing, near Preston, last month. Her eight-year-old daughter was rescued from the wreckage by emergency services and taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Early investigation findings released

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has released its initial findings, revealing that the crossing’s barriers had not been lowered and the warning lights had not been activated when the collision occurred. Investigators also confirmed the 7.51am Northern service from Colne to Preston had passed through a green signal before colliding with Kerry’s car. The vehicle was reportedly carried around 100 yards along the railway line following the impact. No passengers on board the train were injured.

Family pays tribute

Following the tragedy, Kerry’s devastated family described her as a loving mother whose loss has left an irreplaceable void. They said:

“Kerry was a loving daughter, sister, partner and devoted mum who meant everything to us.

“She had the biggest heart, always put other people before herself and brought so much love, laughter and kindness into the lives of everyone who knew her.

“The loss of Kerry has left a hole in our family that can never be filled. We are heartbroken and are trying to come to terms with what has happened.”

Tributes from colleagues

Kerry, a social worker with Lancashire County Council, was also remembered by colleagues for her dedication to vulnerable children and families. Jacqui Old, Executive Director of Education and Children’s Services, said:

“Kerry was a highly respected and dedicated social worker who cared deeply about the children and families she supported.

“She brought compassion, professionalism and a strong sense of commitment to her work, and made a real difference to people’s lives.

“She was a valued member of the team and will be greatly missed by her colleagues and by all those who knew her.”

Calls for crossing to be closed

In the wake of the fatal collision, more than 900 people have signed a petition calling for the level crossing to be permanently closed. The RAIB said its full investigation will establish the sequence of events leading up to the collision and examine:

  • The actions of those involved.
  • Any factors that may have influenced the incident.
  • Previous incidents at Hoghton level crossing.
  • How risks at the crossing were managed.
  • Any wider underlying safety issues.

Network Rail and Northern have both confirmed they are cooperating fully with the investigation. The RAIB’s final report, including any safety recommendations, will be published once the investigation has concluded.

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