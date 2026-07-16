Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Bradford Shooting Leaves Victim Fighting for Life

Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Bradford Shooting Leaves Victim Fighting for Life

A man has been charged with attempted murder following the shooting of a man in Bradford which has left the victim in a critical condition. West Yorkshire Police said Hasnain Akhter, 21, of Tichborne Road, Bradford, has been charged with the attempted murder of Mohammed Hasan following the incident on Gaythorne Road on Wednesday 9 July. Mohammed Hasan remains in hospital in a critical condition. Akhter has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 15 July). A 35-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as part of the investigation, has been released on bail pending further enquiries. Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to search for Luqman Khan, 24, from Bradford, in connection with the investigation. Officers believe Khan has travelled to Suffolk and may be in the Ipswich or Felixstowe areas. Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about Khan’s whereabouts, or who witnessed the shooting, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101 or using the live chat service on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13260388729. Information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Tesco to close more than 2,000 stores early if England reach FIFA World Cup final

WORLD CUP FINAL Tesco to close more than 2,000 stores early if England reach FIFA World Cup final

UK News
Woman, 40, dies with head injury as murder investigation launched in Bracknell

POLICE UPDATE Woman, 40, dies with head injury as murder investigation launched in Bracknell

UK News
Environment Agency tells South West Water to deliver proper sewage treatment for Isles of Scilly

SEWAGE TREATMENT WARNING Environment Agency tells South West Water to deliver proper sewage treatment for Isles of Scilly

UK News
Southern Water pleads guilty after pollution turned Hampshire chalk stream dark

RIVER TEST POLLUTION Southern Water pleads guilty after pollution turned Hampshire chalk stream dark

UK News
Man admits manslaughter after fatal M4 crash that claimed lives of two passengers

M4 CRASH GUILTY PLEA Man admits manslaughter after fatal M4 crash that claimed lives of two passengers

UK News
Tube knifeman who stabbed two strangers in frenzied London Underground attack has sentence increased to 23 years

SENTANCE INCREASE Tube knifeman who stabbed two strangers in frenzied London Underground attack has sentence increased to 23 years

UK News

ATTEMPT MURDER SENTANCE Man jailed for 20 years after brutal attempt to murder partner during 45-minute attack

UK News
Police release images after man allegedly assaulted in Ashford town centre

CCTV APPEAL Police release images after man allegedly assaulted in Ashford town centre

UK News
Driver arrested after Mercedes Sprinter fails to stop on M6 before police pursuit

M6 POLICE PURSUIT Driver arrested after Mercedes Sprinter fails to stop on M6 before police pursuit

UK News
Family of man arrested over Ann Widdecombe’s death speak out as murder investigation continues

NO MOTIVE Family of man arrested over Ann Widdecombe’s death speak out as murder investigation continues

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed and sprayed with unknown substance in Ebbsfleet Valley

EBBSFLEET VALLEY STABBING Man taken to hospital after being stabbed and sprayed with unknown substance in Ebbsfleet Valley

UK News
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed and sprayed with unknown substance in Ebbsfleet Valley

Man taken to hospital after being stabbed and sprayed with unknown substance in Ebbsfleet Valley

UK News
Argentina fans interrupt ‘God Save the King’ before England World Cup semi-final

BANG OUT OF ORDER Argentina fans interrupt ‘God Save the King’ before England World Cup semi-final

UK News
Argentina fans interrupt ‘God Save the King’ before England World Cup semi-final

Argentina fans interrupt ‘God Save the King’ before England World Cup semi-final

UK News
ITV Chef’s Husband Shot Dead During Phone Robbery in Ghana

SPICE QUEEN ITV Chef’s Husband Shot Dead During Phone Robbery in Ghana

UK News
ITV Chef’s Husband Shot Dead During Phone Robbery in Ghana

ITV Chef’s Husband Shot Dead During Phone Robbery in Ghana

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Teen hackers behind TfL cyber attack posed £56 billion threat to UK economy, court hears

KEYS TO THE KINGDOM Teen hackers behind TfL cyber attack posed £56 billion threat to UK economy, court hears

UK News
Teen hackers behind TfL cyber attack posed £56 billion threat to UK economy, court hears

Teen hackers behind TfL cyber attack posed £56 billion threat to UK economy, court hears

UK News
RAC Bristol named South West Contact Centre of the Year for third consecutive year

MULTIPLE AWARD WINS RAC Bristol named South West Contact Centre of the Year for third consecutive year

UK News
RAC Bristol named South West Contact Centre of the Year for third consecutive year

RAC Bristol named South West Contact Centre of the Year for third consecutive year

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Maidstone Woman Last Seen Driving Black Ford

FIND PAMELA Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Maidstone Woman Last Seen Driving Black Ford

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Maidstone Woman Last Seen Driving Black Ford

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Maidstone Woman Last Seen Driving Black Ford

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Gang jailed for 49 years after kidnapping pensioner in Instagram burglary plot

SIX JAILED Gang jailed for 49 years after kidnapping pensioner in Instagram burglary plot

UK News
Gang jailed for 49 years after kidnapping pensioner in Instagram burglary plot

Gang jailed for 49 years after kidnapping pensioner in Instagram burglary plot

UK News
Drunk HGV driver six times over legal alcohol limit jailed after swerving across A14

OFF HIS LORRY Drunk HGV driver six times over legal alcohol limit jailed after swerving across A14

UK News
Drunk HGV driver six times over legal alcohol limit jailed after swerving across A14

Drunk HGV driver six times over legal alcohol limit jailed after swerving across A14

UK News
Serious crash closes A27 in both directions as overturned vehicle blocks carriageway

AVOID THE AREA Serious crash closes A27 in both directions as overturned vehicle blocks carriageway

UK News
Serious crash closes A27 in both directions as overturned vehicle blocks carriageway

Serious crash closes A27 in both directions as overturned vehicle blocks carriageway

UK News
Watch Live