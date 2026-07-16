Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Bradford Shooting Leaves Victim Fighting for Life

A man has been charged with attempted murder following the shooting of a man in Bradford which has left the victim in a critical condition. West Yorkshire Police said Hasnain Akhter, 21, of Tichborne Road, Bradford, has been charged with the attempted murder of Mohammed Hasan following the incident on Gaythorne Road on Wednesday 9 July. Mohammed Hasan remains in hospital in a critical condition. Akhter has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 15 July). A 35-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as part of the investigation, has been released on bail pending further enquiries. Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to search for Luqman Khan, 24, from Bradford, in connection with the investigation. Officers believe Khan has travelled to Suffolk and may be in the Ipswich or Felixstowe areas. Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about Khan’s whereabouts, or who witnessed the shooting, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101 or using the live chat service on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13260388729. Information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.