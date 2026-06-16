Millionaire Arrested In Hunt For ‘Putney Pusher’ Who Shoved Woman Into Path Of Bus

Police have arrested a 44-year-old millionaire private banker and former British Army officer in west london/">London in connection with the notorious 2017 ‘Putney Pusher’ case. The man was detained at his £1.4million home as part of a renewed Metropolitan Police investigation into the assault, where a woman was shoved into the path of a double-decker bus on Putney Bridge.

Decade-long Mystery Ends

Nearly 10 years after the chilling incident, which went viral for the jogger’s shocking behaviour, officers have identified and apprehended a suspect. Despite extensive efforts following the attack, including interviews with 50 people and multiple mistaken arrests, the case was closed in 2018 without resolution.

High-profile Suspect Detained

The arrested suspect is a decorated former British Army officer with alleged connections to European royalty. He reportedly ignored the victim when she confronted him moments after the attack, a detail recorded in the original investigations.

Investigation Reignited

Sources suggest the breakthrough may be linked to new intelligence or witnesses coming forward after nearly a decade. The reasons for reopening the cold case and the evidence leading to this arrest remain under police review.

Ongoing Police Inquiry

The Metropolitan Police continue to investigate the case and have not released further details. They urge anyone with additional information related to the incident or suspect to come forward.