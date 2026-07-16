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POLICE MANHUNT Urgent Manhunt Launched After Wanted Man Escapes from North Manchester Hospital

Urgent Manhunt Launched After Wanted Man Escapes from North Manchester Hospital

A major police manhunt is underway after a man wanted in connection with a series of violent offences escaped from a hospital in Greater Manchester. Greater Manchester Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate Marwan Jumaa, 20, who absconded from North Manchester Hospital on Tuesday evening after being transferred from a secure hospital facility for medical treatment. Officers have warned that Jumaa is considered a risk to both himself and others and should not be approached. Police say he is wanted in connection with a number of serious offences, including attacks on women, robbery, grievous bodily harm (GBH) and assaulting a police officer.

Description

Jumaa is described as:

  • Black
  • 20 years old
  • Around 5ft 10in tall
  • Skinny build
  • Short dark hair

He was last seen in the Radcliffe area. Investigators believe he may have links to Bury, Prestwich, Crumpsall, Leeds and London. Greater Manchester Police are urging anyone who sees Jumaa not to approach him and instead call 999 immediately, quoting log 3544 of 14 July 2026. Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The search remains ongoing.

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Topics :Crime

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