Man Wanted for Serious Assault with Broken Bottle in South Elmsall

Wakefield CID is urgently appealing for information to locate Aurel Lleshaj, 27, wanted over a serious assault at The Little Un pub, South Elmsall, on 2 March 2024. The victim suffered near-blindness after being hit in the face with a broken bottle during the incident.

Ongoing Police Inquiries

Officers have carried out numerous enquiries, including attempts to arrest Lleshaj, but he remains at large. A 31-year-old man was also wanted in connection with the assault but has been arrested and released on police bail while investigations continue.

Serious Injury Reported

The victim’s injuries are severe, with police highlighting the risks of violence involving weapons such as broken bottles. The attack has alarmed the local community and remains under active investigation.

Public Appeal For Information

Residents are urged to report any sightings or information on Lleshaj’s whereabouts to police. Calls can be made to 101 quoting crime reference 13240116796.