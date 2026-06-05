Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HORRIFIC ATTACK Man Wanted for Serious Assault with Broken Bottle in South Elmsall

Man Wanted for Serious Assault with Broken Bottle in South Elmsall

Wakefield CID is urgently appealing for information to locate Aurel Lleshaj, 27, wanted over a serious assault at The Little Un pub, South Elmsall, on 2 March 2024. The victim suffered near-blindness after being hit in the face with a broken bottle during the incident.

Ongoing Police Inquiries

Officers have carried out numerous enquiries, including attempts to arrest Lleshaj, but he remains at large. A 31-year-old man was also wanted in connection with the assault but has been arrested and released on police bail while investigations continue.

Serious Injury Reported

The victim’s injuries are severe, with police highlighting the risks of violence involving weapons such as broken bottles. The attack has alarmed the local community and remains under active investigation.

Public Appeal For Information

Residents are urged to report any sightings or information on Lleshaj’s whereabouts to police. Calls can be made to 101 quoting crime reference 13240116796.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Missing West Malling Teen Last Seen Leaving Camberwell Library

BRING HIM HOME Missing West Malling Teen Last Seen Leaving Camberwell Library

UK News
Police Appeal After 10-Year-Old Judiah Goes Missing in Plaistow London

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal After 10-Year-Old Judiah Goes Missing in Plaistow London

UK News
Ex-Hampshire Officer Forced Into Safe House Over False Online Claims

ON LINE FALLOUT Ex-Hampshire Officer Forced Into Safe House Over False Online Claims

UK News
Fexofenadine Tablets for Spring Allergies When Hay Fever Hits Hard

Fexofenadine Tablets for Spring Allergies When Hay Fever Hits Hard

UK News
Police officers patrolling on bicycles seize illegal e-bike in Swindon

POLICE COLLISON Woman Hospitalised After A350 Crash Involving Wiltshire Police Car

UK News
Molly-Mae Hague Welcomes Second Child with Tommy Fury in Emotional Birth

BABY ARRIVAL Molly-Mae Hague Welcomes Second Child with Tommy Fury in Emotional Birth

UK News
Bognor Man Charged Over Imitation Firearm Discharge Incident

FIREARMS CHARGES Bognor Man Charged Over Imitation Firearm Discharge Incident

UK News
Met Police Officer Dismissed for Assaulting Detained Man in Hospital

POLICE ABUSE Met Police Officer Dismissed for Assaulting Detained Man in Hospital

UK News
Albania Protests Escalate as Crowds Storm PM’s Office in Tirana

POLITICAL UPRISING Albania Protests Escalate as Crowds Storm PM’s Office in Tirana

UK News
Callum Howe on Trial for Hartlepool Hatchet Murder of Mohammed Rasul

DRUG FUEL BENDER Callum Howe on Trial for Hartlepool Hatchet Murder of Mohammed Rasul

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Nigel Farage Claims Two-Tier Policing After Southampton Murder Row

POLICE ROW Nigel Farage Claims Two-Tier Policing After Southampton Murder Row

UK News
Nigel Farage Claims Two-Tier Policing After Southampton Murder Row

Nigel Farage Claims Two-Tier Policing After Southampton Murder Row

UK News
Wiltshire Man Re-Arrested Over Wilful Neglect in Care Probe

ARREST MADE Wiltshire Man Re-Arrested Over Wilful Neglect in Care Probe

UK News
Wiltshire Man Re-Arrested Over Wilful Neglect in Care Probe

Wiltshire Man Re-Arrested Over Wilful Neglect in Care Probe

UK News
Two Men Arrested in London Over £153m TikTok Tax Fraud Scam

TAX SCAM Two Men Arrested in London Over £153m TikTok Tax Fraud Scam

UK News
Two Men Arrested in London Over £153m TikTok Tax Fraud Scam

Two Men Arrested in London Over £153m TikTok Tax Fraud Scam

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Former Sussex Police Volunteer Cleared After Dangerous Driving Probe

IN THE CLEAR Former Sussex Police Volunteer Cleared After Dangerous Driving Probe

UK News
Former Sussex Police Volunteer Cleared After Dangerous Driving Probe

Former Sussex Police Volunteer Cleared After Dangerous Driving Probe

UK News
Man Dies After Fight at St Minver Holiday Park Cornwall

FATAL OUTCOME Man Dies After Fight at St Minver Holiday Park Cornwall

Breaking News, UK News
Man Dies After Fight at St Minver Holiday Park Cornwall

Man Dies After Fight at St Minver Holiday Park Cornwall

Breaking News, UK News
Britain’s Only Female Royal Navy Commando Dies in Devon Helicopter Crash

HELICOPTER TRAGEDY Britain’s Only Female Royal Navy Commando Dies in Devon Helicopter Crash

UK News
Britain’s Only Female Royal Navy Commando Dies in Devon Helicopter Crash

Britain’s Only Female Royal Navy Commando Dies in Devon Helicopter Crash

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Swindon Juror Jailed for Illegal Research in Sexual Offence Trial

JURY BREACH Swindon Juror Jailed for Illegal Research in Sexual Offence Trial

UK News
Swindon Juror Jailed for Illegal Research in Sexual Offence Trial

Swindon Juror Jailed for Illegal Research in Sexual Offence Trial

UK News
Sussex NHS Trust Retains Veteran Aware Status for Armed Forces Support

FORCE SUPPORT Sussex NHS Trust Retains Veteran Aware Status for Armed Forces Support

UK News
Sussex NHS Trust Retains Veteran Aware Status for Armed Forces Support

Sussex NHS Trust Retains Veteran Aware Status for Armed Forces Support

UK News
Sussex Police Helicopter Aids Arrests After Eastbourne Dangerous Motorcycle Chase

POLICE CHASE Sussex Police Helicopter Aids Arrests After Eastbourne Dangerous Motorcycle Chase

UK News
Sussex Police Helicopter Aids Arrests After Eastbourne Dangerous Motorcycle Chase

Sussex Police Helicopter Aids Arrests After Eastbourne Dangerous Motorcycle Chase

UK News
Watch Live